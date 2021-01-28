Colton Underwood appears to announce new home purchase amid birthday wishes

Colton Underwood may have purchased a home in Colorado. Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood had an interesting year in 2020.

Not only did he catch COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, but his relationship with Cassie Randolph also crumbled in the process.

Already by May, Colton’s year had already changed so much as fans hadn’t anticipated this Bachelor couple would break up.

However, that was just the beginning, as Colton would face charges for stalking and putting a tracker on Cassie’s car.

Since this was made public, Colton decided to step out of the spotlight.

Colton Underwood is moving on from Bachelor Nation

Colton resurfaced on social media right after Christmas, as he wanted to wish everyone a happy holidays.

Now, he’s sharing messages from people in his social circle, as it is his birthday.

One of those messages was from his mom, who shared a photo of Colton sitting in a huge kitchen. The Instagram Story didn’t have any text. If you click through on the photo in the Instagram Story, you can read the post.

It’s from his mom, and it reads, “Happy Birthday to my 1st born son- May this year bring you new beginnings, health & prosperity. What a joy it’s been to be your mother.”

In another post, a friend shared, “Happy birthday and congrats on the new house to my ride or die from day one (aka our awkward chubby days of grade school)!! Can’t wait to visit.”

It appears that Colton may be moving back to Colorado after having lived in California during his relationship with Cassie.

Colton Underwood is releasing another chapter of his book

It was recently revealed that Colton is releasing another chapter of his book. He decided to speak out about his time with COVID-19.

He admitted in the book that he didn’t take the proper precautions and that he could have done much better in wearing masks and social distancing himself from others.

In his new chapter, Colton also wrote that he did not want to break up with Cassie. He shared that it was her idea to break up and he needed time to process everything she was telling him.

Eventually, they both agreed to share their breakup announcement at the same time, while on the photo together.

Cassie has revealed she’s looking forward to a fresh start, putting her drama with Colton behind her.

