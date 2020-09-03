Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra caught holding hands — Did the 90 Day Fiance star ditch Jess for Vanessa?

Colt Johnson seems to have ditched Jess Caroline, and there’s a video to prove it.

The rocky relationship between Colt and Jess is still playing out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

And interestingly, their latest fallout stemmed from his supposed friendship with a woman named Vanessa Guerra.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After finding inappropriate messages between her and Colt, Jess told him to end their friendship.

However, the Brazilian native got a rude awakening during Colt and Debbie’s visit to her home country.

During a conversation, Debbie let it slip that while they were in Brazil, Vanessa was at their home taking care of their cats.

The revelation sparked outrage with Jess, who assumed that Vanessa was no longer in the picture.

Read More Elizabeth Potthast reacts to her family grilling Andrei Castravet about his past

The Las Vegas resident tried to convince Jess that his relationship with Vanessa was platonic, but judging by this recent video, they seem to be much more than friends!

Are Vanessa and Colt together?

The reality TV personality has not confirmed his relationship status, and he most likely will keep it that way until the show wraps.

But, based on the video we just saw, it sure seems as if he and Vanessa are together.

In the short video, the two appear to be on some sort of casual outing with another couple.

Both Colt and Vanessa are dressed in sneakers and shorts, and they are holding hands.

Also, we know the video, which was posted by IG user @reealityteavee on their private account, is recent because we can see them wearing face masks.

This is not the first time we’ve gotten a glimpse of the 34-year-old getting extra cozy with his so-called friend.

A few weeks ago, Guerra posted an eye-raising photo on her Instagram page, of herself and Colt in a bar.

In the photo, they are sitting together and sipping from one cup.

And if that wasn’t convincing enough, Jess Caroline outed them in October during an angry Instagram rant.

Jess Caroline says Vanessa and Colt hooked up

After the episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After where Jess found out that Colt was still talking to Vanessa, she took to social media.

In a series of posts, the red-haired beauty called Colt a liar and told the world that he had cheated on her with the brunette.

Jess revealed that he manipulated her and even shared screenshot conversations between Colt and Vanessa.

However, she alleges that the 90 Day Fiance alum and Vanessa were actually faking their conversations to put her mind at ease– in order for the current storyline to play out on the show.

The 29-year-old says they did it so that they could be together after the show ended, and says that the two are in fact together now!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.