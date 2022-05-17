Clayton Echard says Susie Evans ‘wants war’

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have an Instagram feud. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans didn’t look like they were ever going to make it on The Bachelor, especially as Susie gave Clayton ultimatums during their overnight dinner date.

After a serious and tearful discussion, Clayton ended up sending Susie home and saying goodbye to someone he thought of as a potential wife.

However, as he decided Susie was the one, he broke up with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia simultaneously and went after Susie. As the two showed up at the After the Final Rose together, as a reconciled couple, they shocked Bachelor Nation.

Now the two have traveled together, Clayton moved to Virginia Beach to live with Susie, and they are constantly posting about each other on social media. Recently, there seems to be a feud on Instagram between the duo, though.

What is the Instagram feud between Clayton Echard and Susie Evans?

Susie began the Instagram feud by posting unflattering photos of Clayton Echard to be funny.

The first picture Susie posted was of Clayton in the car, and he is looking at her with his forehead wrinkled and his eyes halfway open, as it looks like he is mid-sentence.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Her second photo is of Clayton lying down, looking half asleep as he bites his lip.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

The third one is Clayton again resting as he lays on the couch. But in this one, he has his finger in his mouth.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

As Clayton retaliated, he posted a photo of Susie, almost glaring at the camera as he took her photo about to take a bite of food.

Clayton captioned the picture with, “She wants war (two laughing/crying face emojis).”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

The second photo Clayton put up of Susie is of her laying down in a position that makes her look like she has multiple neck rolls.

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

The couple is extremely attractive together and individually. In these photos, they seem less so in the positions they have snapped the pictures; therefore, the feud between Clayton and Susie’s uncomplimentary and faultfinding pictures continues.

Clayton has opened up recently about how he has been since the show aired?

Recently, Clayton has opened up about his own mental health issues and how being The Bachelor amplified those since he was constantly in the spotlight.

Moreover, he received so much backlash and criticism and even hateful, bullying messages via social media that caused him to be at the lowest point of his life.

Thankfully, he and Susie have maneuvered life together since the show aired, and they have each other to lean on and can support each other through the hard times.

It seems that, although Clayton had to go through a lot of obstacles and hardships, he and Susie being together was worth it all to be with the girl of his dreams.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.