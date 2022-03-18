Clayton Echard and Susie Evans show off their new city as they move to Virginia Beach

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard document their public outing to Virginia Beach. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are trading the Bachelor mansion for their new home together in Virginia Beach.

The newest Bachelor couple is taking the city by storm as they document their first few days together in the new place.

Clayton couldn’t help taking to Instagram to poke fun at both Virginia and his new girlfriend as they took fans along on what a day in their life is like.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans go public in Virginia Beach

Both Clayton and Susie took to Instagram to share sweet couple pictures of them posing in front of a house.

Neither have currently said if the featured house is their new home, but they previously opened up about moving to Virginia Beach together.

The couple also documented their first public trip to Virginia Beach on their Instagram stories.

The two appeared enamored with one another as they joked around together while taking a walk down the street.



“Day 1 out in public and she’s already stealing my clothes and making me film her everywhere we go,” Clayton captioned a video of Susie posing in his too-large jacket.

Clayton teased his girlfriend’s newfound “broad shoulders” and her model walk as she gave him several spins in the outfit.

Susie jumped in on the joke by reposting the video to her Instagram story with the caption, “Next time can you choose a more neutral fit to match better w my dress when I get cold??”



She also shared a light-hearted photo of Clayton posing with all of the couple’s bags in a pair of slacks and button-down.

While Susie joked that Clayton had asked for the photo to show off the moment, Clayton defended himself by reposting the story to his Instagram.



The Bachelor couple also took on their first couple’s workout in Virginia. It appeared that Susie was more at ease with her boyfriend as she revealed that it was the first workout in four months that she hadn’t had “crippling anxiety.”



Clayton appeared content as well as he showed off the couple posing with their arms wrapped around one another in the gym.



Clayton Echard poked fun at Virginia Beach as he moved with Susie Evans

Despite the exciting experience, Clayton couldn’t help but laugh at a street name the two encountered in their new city.

“You wanna know how I’m in Virginia? They name their streets Dam Neck,” Clayton laughed, panning to the sign. “Hell yeah Suze, we’re here baby!”



Susie laughed along with him as she drove the two around the city.

The two had one more shocking surprise for fans as they called former contestant Marlena Wesh together.



Marlena and Susie grew close during the show, and it appears that their history and Susie’s future with Clayton hasn’t broken their bond.

Stay tuned for more updates as Clayton and Susie settle into their new home in Virginia Beach.

