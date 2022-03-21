Clayton Echard and Susie Evans poke fun at his comment about loving Susie ‘the most’

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans joke about whether she’s still the one who he loves the most. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard was slammed for telling Susie Evans that he loved her the most, but it appears the couple can laugh at his controversial statement now.

Susie and Clayton reacted to an Instagram post teasing the pair about whether Susie is still the favorite in a picture posted by Clayton.

However, the two disagreed when Susie claimed that Clayton has another he loves “the most” now.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard made fun of his comments on The Bachelor

After Clayton posted an Instagram story of Susie, a Bachelor fan account quickly reposted the photo with a humorous caption.

“But which one does Clayton love the most?” the account wrote over the photo of Susie and the couple’s Chipotle order.

The comment referred to two phrases said on the show by Clayton, where he claimed to love Susie the most, and when he told Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia that he would pick who he loved the most.

Clayton had initially titled the shot, “the two things I love the most in one pic.”

Susie posed with a fork-full of her meal as the two sat down to eat together.

Susie jumped in on the joke as well by commenting, “I can tell you this much… it’s not me.”

The Bachelor also shot out a quick response, writing “she knows deep down it’s her! Just don’t tell Chipotle that! But also, I just had to say this was a very clever/hilarious post [laughing emoji].”

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans go social media official

Despite intense backlash from viewers for his comments on the show, Clayton did not appear to take offense to the account’s joke, and even got a chuckle of his own out of it.

Clayton has been more active on social media than ever after finally going public with Susie. He has also been giving a glance into his unfiltered thoughts and experiences as he responded to a viral photo of Susie with her hand around his neck.

Bachelor viewers are still divided on whether they are happy for the pair, but Susie and Clayton appear to be moving on and focusing on each other for the time being.

The pair also recently headed to Virginia Beach where they will live together. The new quality time has given Susie, who is also active on social media, plenty of opportunities to convince her boyfriend to take on TikTok challenges with her.

@susiewaslike We have so many drafts that are better but this one is my favorite! 😂❤️ @clayton.echard ♬ Dance with Me Tonight – Olly Murs

Susie may still have Chipotle to contend with, but the two seem content and settled in their relationship despite the backlash.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.