Clayton Echard and Susie Evans dress up with Dean Unglert and Caleynn Miller-Keyes

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans pose with a fellow Bachelor Nation couple. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have been going strong since becoming a couple on The Bachelor Season 26.

Recently, Clayton and Susie met up with another couple that’s been a success story within the franchise, Dean Unglert, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

The two couples got dressed up and appeared to form an instant bond at their outing.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans become ‘fast friends’ with Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Clayton Echard took to his Instagram stories to reshare photos from fellow Bachelor Nation star Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

The photo featured Clayton, Susie, Caelynn, and Dean arm and arm on a red carpet.

Both Caelynn and Susie went for a pop of color with their dresses.

Caelynn wore a bright maxi dress with spaghetti straps while Susie wore a darker red strapless dress that showed off her legs. Both Caelynn and Susie wore neutral-toned heels.

Dean and Clayton suited up in blazers, slacks, and white collared shirts.

Caelynn wrote over the photo, “Look who we found!”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Clayton Echard also reshared another more playful photo from the red carpet.

In the shot, Clayton smiles as Dean laughs and wraps his arms around Clayton from behind. Susie and Caelynn’s arms can be seen touching the men in their bear hug.

Caelynn suggested the two couples quickly hit it off as she wrote “Fast friends” over the post.

Clayton added his own text under the clip, “Can’t let your guard down on this man,” with a laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Caelynn Miller-Keyes compares her and Dean’s formal attire to Dumb and Dumber

On Caelynn’s Instagram page, she shared more photos of her and Dean in their red carpet attire.

Posing in Saint Charles, Illinois, Caelynn looked up affectionately at Dean as they posed in front of a scenic nature background for the first photo.

Dean and Caelynn smiled in the second photo as Dean carried Caelynn in his arms by the water.

In the final slide of Caelynn’s post, she humorously drew comparisons between her and Dean’s ensemble and the outfits worn by the main characters in Dumb and Dumber.

Similar to Caelynn and Dean’s color palette, the Dumb and Dumber photo featured the characters wearing over-the-top orange and blue suits.

Caelynn captioned the post, “Outfits inspired by the 1994 classic.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.