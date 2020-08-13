Clare Crawley’s new teaser is out and Bachelorette fans are not happy with ABC

Clare Crawley was announced as the next Bachelorette back in March and, due to the pandemic, filming for the season only began a few weeks ago. Recently, rumors have emerged that she stopped production just two weeks into filming and got engaged to one of the contestants, but ABC hasn’t confirmed anything.

ABC doesn’t want to spoil anything for fans- the network wants to dish out all the answers when the show returns this fall on Tuesdays.

Fans got their first glimpses of the season this week when the official Instagram account shared a few sneak peeks at the upcoming season. The teasers don’t really offer anything new, and they are still promoting Clare as The Bachelorette, so fans are left to wonder how much truth there is to the rumors.

Clare Crawley’s teasers don’t sit well with Bachelorette fans

In one of the spoilers, Clare is seen throwing some roses towards the cameras.

Her face is somewhat cut off, so fans can’t be absolutely sure it was Clare. Some actually didn’t believe that it was her, but based on what we can see, it does appear to be the new Bachelorette.

While most fans are excited for the show to return, some are getting tired of not being told what is going on by ABC. They want answers.

“Tired of the hype!” one person commented on the trailer.

“It’s not even going to be Clare,” another added

Some viewers thought that trailers were annoying because they didn’t reveal anything. The brief clips are just meant to bring excitement for the upcoming season.

“Why do they keep putting out promos that all say the same thing with no new info?” another fan commented on the video.

Another chimed in with, “These promos are so annoying. Bet the next one will be Tayshia catching the rose.”

In a second promo that was shared on Instagram, a woman is seen holding a pair of shoes with roses on them. She drops them and there’s a ring on her finger. It’s the wrong hand to be an engagement ring, but fans believe it is telling.

“Okay my understanding of this. Clare has a ring on her finger and is throwing a heel. This represents Clare taping out because she found someone who she felt in love with, and possibly got engaged,” one person guessed.

Could ABC be sharing hints in these promos as to what will happen?

Clare Crawley is reportedly engaged and has quit the show

After Clare started filming The Bachelorette, she supposedly found love with Dale Moss, the man who got her first impression rose. There are reports that she’s engaged already, but nothing has been fully confirmed.

Just yesterday, Clare was spotted for the first time at the resort hanging out with two other people, possibly producers.

Mike Fleiss recently tweeted that “strange” things are happening on The Bachelorette set. However, he didn’t confirm the rumors that Clare had quit and been replaced by Tayshia.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.