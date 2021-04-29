Clare Crawley was seen wearing her massive engagement ring from Dale Moss again, leading fans to wonder if they are back together for good. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clare Crawley was seen wearing her massive engagement ring from Dale Moss in a new Instagram video, leading fans to wonder if the on-again, off-again couple are indeed back together for good.

The former Bachelorette lead appeared on her Instagram story wearing the huge diamond bauble, casually drinking a juice box for the camera.

This leads us to so many questions including whether or not Clare and Dale have reunited for good, will they announce their plans and of course, how does one make drinking a juice box news?

The reality star has confused fans in the past with her choice of jewelry for the fourth finger of her left hand. She has been seen wearing a thin band resplendent with multiple diamonds, a gift she purchased for herself.

In an Instagram post seen here, Clare explained that the band was a way to express her own self-love.

“It is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love. In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self-love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me,” she wrote.

The above bauble is the rock that Dale placed on Clare’s hand after only knowing one another for a few weeks during the 16th season of the ABC reality dating show.

Dale gave Clare the ring as her remaining Bachelorette suitors remained hopelessly confused about where they stood with her. Show host Chris Harrison cautioned Clare that her journey on the show could not continue on its path and that she had to decide to either continue with the competition as planned or leave with Dale. Later that same evening, Dale shocked the stunning blonde with a proposal of marriage.

He placed a four and one half-carat central cut diamond on her finger that is framed by 2 shield-cut diamonds and surrounded by 145 smaller, round-cut diamonds, reported Brides Magazine.

She previously wore a different diamond ring during a New York City stroll

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss strolled in NYC. She wore a stunning new diamond ring in the snap. Pic credit: Backgrid

Clare was seen with a new diamond ring on the fourth finger of her left hand during a stroll with former fiance Dale Moss. In the new pic, Clare held the interior of Dale’s arm as they took a walk. Her new ring was clearly visible in the snap.

The couple was photographed on March 30 as they strolled through New York City, walking her small dog.

