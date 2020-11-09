Dale Moss calls Clare Crawley a queen as they grab coffee together in public

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are ready to share their lives with fans of The Bachelorette.

Even though the couple got some flack for getting together so quickly and getting engaged after just 12 days, Dale and Clare have been nothing but happy.

They were thrilled that they could share their happy news with fans, as they went on Instagram Live after the news broke Thursday night that they were engaged.

Now, fans are getting a look into their lives together and how they are hanging out in the real world.

Dale Moss calls Clare Crawley a queen

This week, the couple is currently in South Dakota, where Dale plans on showing Clare around.

It’s their official hometown date since they never had one on The Bachelorette.

This weekend, they also got to go out and grab their first cup of coffee together in public. Before last Thursday, they had to grab them separately.

"Grabbing our first coffee together," read the caption on a video that Clare shared, a video where Dale calls her queen.

“Grabbing our first coffee together,” read the caption on a video that Clare shared, a video where Dale calls her queen.

It’s clear that these two love spending time together and are happy that they can now share this with the world.

After their engagement went public as he proposed on The Bachelorette, Dale shared a sweet post on social media, revealing that there was never a point where he wouldn’t show up for her.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley bonded over the loss of their parents

Fans have difficulty understanding how two people could fall in love so quickly and passionately on a reality show.

While Clare admitted that she had looked at Dale’s Instagram before the show, the two have denied that they chatted before the show.

One of the things that bonded them on the show was their mutual loss of someone they loved. Dale and Clare bonded over losing their parents, as Clare opened up about losing her father.

Dale shared the same emotions over the loss of his mother.

Plus, neither of them appears to desire to use the show to stay in the spotlight. They are currently looking at houses, and they have plans of starting a family.

The Bachelor airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.