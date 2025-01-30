Clare Crawley slams Matt James for dumping Rachael Kirkconnell

Clare Crowley isn’t the only member of the Bachelor Nation who is upset with Matt James, but perhaps she is the loudest.

On Tuesday, Rachael Kirkconnell broke her silence on The Bachelor’s latest breakup in a sitdown with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy.

She was very forthcoming, talking about issues at the start of their relationship and continuing to share how things were until their shocking split two weeks ago, which had Bachelor Nation reeling.

Rachael shared that, up until two weeks ago, things were going well with Matt and that she thought they were working on their forever together, even talking about marriage and having a family.

Then, out of nowhere, Matt dropped a bomb, telling Rachael that he just couldn’t see himself marrying her as he abruptly ended their four-year relationship.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Clare Crawley says she knew all along that Matt James wasn’t ready

Clare Crawley had one of the shortest seasons of The Bachelorette ever after she took off early with Dale Moss and had Tayshia Adams take over.

She thought she found the one and was so smitten by Dale that she couldn’t even consider any of the other guys.

She was wrong and ultimately, she and Dale split, opening up for a new path to love with Ryan Dawkins, with whom she recently welcomed a child.

But there was one would-be suitor that Clare was sure about and that was Matt James.

In a recent Instagram Story, Clare took the time to react to Rachael Kirkconnell’s breakup revelations by sharing that Matt was going to be on her season–until she said no thanks.

“Catching up on social news and smh at some of this stuff,” Clare wrote, “Remembering that one time I specifically asked producers to please not allow one specific guy on my season because I knew for a fact he was NOT looking for a serious relationship whatsoever and I didn’t want him to waste anyone’s time.”

Shots fired! Clare Crawley has a lot to say about Matt James after he dumped Rachael. Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

She continued, “So instead, [they] made him the next bachelor.”

Matt James was announced as The Bachelor lead following Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette.

Matt James’ popularity continues to fall

Matt James has been silent since posting his breakup announcement – and it’s hurting him.

Initially, his followers were confused, with some wondering if he’d been hacked and others thinking it was a joke.

Then, when it became obvious that there really was a breakup, Matt’s followers started leaving him behind.

While Social Blade shows a net gain in followers for Matt over the past 30 days on Instagram, he’s had a very tough week.

He’s lost over 38,000 followers in the past seven days with more than 25,000 of those dropping off in the day after Rachael’s Call Her Daddy episode came out.

It might be a good idea for Matt to appear and try to explain himself if he hopes to keep his social media influencer career alive.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.