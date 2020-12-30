Clare Crawley points to editing for ‘crazy’ portrayal on Bachelor In Paradise, says it wasn’t real

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley found love on the show when she met Dale Moss.

As soon as she saw Dale, she told Chris Harrison that she had just met her future husband.

While Chris thought she was possibly overreacting, he had his answer just 12 days later.

After two weeks on the set, Clare decided to shut down the Bachelorette production so she could focus on her relationship with Dale.

That same night, the two got engaged. They hadn’t known each other for more than 12 days, making some fans think that Clare was crazy for shutting down such an incredible experience and not giving the other guys a chance.

But this isn’t the first time that Clare has come across ‘crazy’ in Bachelor Nation.

Clare Crawley explains her BIP appearance

When Clare was briefly on Bachelor In Paradise for two seasons back in 2014 and 2015. She didn’t find love, but she did come across as cooky, as editing portrayed her as a bit crazy.

During the show, Clare was vocal about her feelings and the footage was edited to make it seem like she was talking to the animals on the Mexican beach.

You can watch a clip here.

Throughout the show, it did look like she was talking to the animals, but she says that it was all a setup. When someone brought up the footage on Instagram, Clare replied, “People still believe that was a real thing!?!”

That’s an indirect way of blaming editing for how she came across on Bachelor In Paradise. She didn’t find love on the show and left on her own accord.

Clare Crawley says she waited for love and didn’t settle

Part of Clare’s approach in Bachelor Nation has been to stay single until she found the person she wanted to be with.

On Instagram, she posted a quote that represented what she stands for. She is who she is today because she didn’t settle. She could have learned love or given up and settled for anyone, but she wanted more and she waited until the right man came along – in this case, Dale.

As fans know, Clare blew up The Bachelorette because she chose to stop production to pursue Dale. Yosef, one of the other guys on the show, slammed her for the person she was after a strip dodgeball game and she used this quote to argue her case. She remained single because she didn’t settle for guys like Yosef.

Dale applauded her for how she handled everything and was there to comfort her. And it has been his approach to their relationship that has caused them to grow stronger since being on The Bachelorette.

She recently shared adorable holiday cards she had made with and Dale. They are also looking for a house together and are talking about having children.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC.