Clare Crawley blowing up The Bachelorette has become a meme as she says she ‘deserves to find happiness’

Clare Crawley is a woman who knows what she wants.

And because of that determination, she did something that no previous contestant has done before.

She blew up The Bachelorette by quitting the show to focus on a single man after just 12 days.

Even Chris Harrison was surprised by her choice. Viewers felt ripped off as they didn’t get a whole season of the show.

While Clare was previously praised for being a strong woman with the possibly best season of The Bachelorette, she has now become a meme.

Clare Crawley has become a meme after her decisions on The Bachelorette

Several memes have surfaced of Clare after her Bachelorette season has come to an end. While some of them are mean, a lot of them have one thing in common — Clare wants Dale and he is scared of her commitment.

But the best ones are the ones that call out Clare for supposedly respecting the process, and yet, stopping the process after 12 days.

@bachelorettewindmill shared an example of these memes with Clare saying she had nothing but respect for this process.

Chris calls her out for blowing up the process and the show, and the two are left starring at each other.

People’s perspectives have changed. Clare was first labeled as a strong and confident woman who would have the best season yet. However, after she started showing her obsession with Dale, fans changed their mind.

She was quickly labeled as someone who was narcissistic and self-centered, especially as she was asking the other guys about what Dale had said about her.

Clare Crawley is still reflecting on her time on The Bachelorette

It has been a few months since The Bachelorette wrapped up, and she’s still looking back at it as one of the best moments of her life because she met Dale.

“This is the happiest time in my life,” Clare told PEOPLE magazine after the finale aired, adding, “Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him.”

“All I’ve wanted to do from the beginning is be together. So life is good!” Dale added.

And Clare isn’t apologizing for her decision to shut down the show for Dale.

“We deserve to find our person, we deserve to find happiness,” Clare revealed, sharing, “I’ve waited a long time to finally find this. And it was worth it.”

She continues this view on her social media, sharing quotes about her life. In a recent one, she revealed that she is who she is because she didn’t settle.

The quote ended with the confirmation that she’s loving with everything she has and living her life the way it should be.

