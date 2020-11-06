Clare Crawley offers to take a lie detector test because no one believes she wasn’t secretly talking to Dale Moss

Clare Crawley is serious about Dale Moss.

There hasn’t been a single question about Clare’s desire and dedication for Dale.

Right from the first night, Clare has talked about Dale, and it’s clear that they have a special connection.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

During tonight’s episode, Clare got a one-on-one date with Dale because the two of them had to spend some time together to see if this connection was true.

On that date, Clare told Dale that she loved him and he returned those feelings.

Clare Crawley is ready to prove her love for Dale Moss

The two ended up spending the night together, and in the morning, she wondered how everything was going to play out.

She also added that she was willing to take a lie detector test to prove that she was falling in love with Dale.

Read More The Bachelorette’s Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum announce split after 8 years of marriage

He revealed that he hadn’t really thought about how everything was going to play out, including how the guys were going to react. For Dale, he thought he still had weeks to go before the Bachelorette process would come to an end.

At the time, he didn’t know that Chris would come to his door at the end of the morning to reveal that Clare had sent the guys home and she was expecting a proposal from him that night.

Clare’s obsession with Dale has brought up a few theories about whether she was talking to Dale prior to the show.

While she denies the two had any form of connection or conversation prior to the show, fans have a hard time believing it.

If she really did want to take a lie detector test, fans may take her up on that offer.

Clare Crawley confronted the guys about her love for Dale

The guys may want some answers too.

During tonight’s episode, Clare confronted the guys about her overnight date with Dale. They were shocked when she told them that she was sending them all home, ending their chances of finding love with her.

While they were happy for her, they warned her about moving so fast. They also inquired about whether he was truly the right one for her.

When Dale first met Clare on The Bachelorette, he went on social media to reveal he felt something with her and hinted that he was in the relationship for the long haul.

Fans are still waiting to see if this is true.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.