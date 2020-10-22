Clare Crawley is vindicated: Woman with prom photo retracts her story and apologizes

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is opening up about her life before she was introduced to the world as a Bachelor contestant.

During Episode 2 of her Bachelorette season, Clare opened up to Jason about her time in an abusive relationship.

She told him that she believed some of the things that her ex had told her, including that she wasn’t a good person.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Jason opened up about his relationships too, sharing that he hadn’t dated for a long time because he was trying to figure out his own issues.

During that conversation, Clare revealed that she never went to her senior prom- but that claim was quickly challenged online.

Clare Crawley is vindicated after a woman apologizes for photo and prom claims

Apparently, some of Clare’s former classmates were watching the show, and they didn’t remember prom the same way.

One woman claimed that Clare had gone to prom and she had a photo to prove it. But now, the woman is retracting her story.

Read More Kaitlyn Bristowe jokes about poking holes in condoms to get a family after DWTS

“I would like to say I [misunderstood]. Clare did not go to prom with my husband, it was another dance and I apologize for my error,” the woman wrote on Instagram.

Reality Steve followed it up with, “The biggest non-story to come out of last night’s episode has now been corrected. The woman who claimed Clare went to prom with her husband has now issued a retraction. I think apologies should have spell checks, but maybe that’s just me.”

The Bachelor fan account @bachelornationdaily added that fans had been harassing Clare since the story first surfaced, accusing her of lying about her relationships and her prom story.

Clare jumped on the original Instagram account post, sharing that the photo was not from senior prom. She did go to a dance with the woman’s husband, but it was not prom.

Clare Crawley wants a deep connection with the guys

Clare opened up about her life with some of the guys to develop a deeper connection.

Episode 2 was an emotional one for the guys and Clare, and she and Jason had a long talk about her past.

Clare called out the guys for not jumping at the opportunity to talk to her and spend time with her.

Fans started to turn on Clare a bit, calling her controlling and narcissistic because she wanted to call the shots on the show.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.