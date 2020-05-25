Clare Crawley is keeping busy around the house during quarantine, proves she doesn’t need a man

Clare Crawley is using this time in quarantine to do things around her house.

This spring, before the coronavirus hit the United States, she was announced as the next Bachelorette for the franchise.

For months, she’s waited at home for her chance to find love, as the whole world stands still.

But just like many people, she’s using this time to get things done around the house. And she’s proving that she doesn’t need a man in her life.

In fact, it looks like a man would just be a nice bonus in her life.

Clare Crawley is proving she doesn’t need a man

This weekend, Clare was spotted using a hedge trimmer to cut down the hedges in front of her Sacramento, California home.

While Daily Mail reported that she was lugging a chainsaw around, she looks calm, cool, and collected as she’s clearly done this before.

She was sporting a grey tank top, grey camo shorts, and no shoes.

At the moment, Clare is just waiting for the call to return to filming. She had already filmed one scene with her ex-fiance, Benoit before production shut down.

Chris Harrison revealed that people are slowly returning to work at ABC to work on Clare’s season, but they haven’t started filming yet as Clare is still at home doing housework.

During the quarantine, Clare might have scoped out some of the guys lined up for her. She tweeted that the guys should respect the rules of The Bachelorette.

The tweets came after she discovered that some of the guys were doing Cameo videos for money and using the Bachelorette platform to gain fame. Many fans thought she was referring to Matt James, one of Tyler Cameron’s friends, who uses Cameo to raise money for his charity.

Clare clarified that she was talking about multiple guys and not one in particular. Right now, it appears that Matt will still be on her season.

Clare Crawley is keeping busy during her quarantine

Clare posted a few pictures on Instagram about her activities during the time while she waits for her shot at love. She revealed that she’s a huge fan of painting and art.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_v41d2Aefg/

She also shared a throwback photo from her time on Bachelor In Paradise, a show she went on in hopes of finding love.

It didn’t work, and she’s now hoping that The Bachelorette is her chance at finally finding the man of her dreams.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.