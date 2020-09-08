Clare Crawley has left La Quinta, shares her journey at the market without Dale Moss

Clare Crawley finally left The Bachelor resort in La Quinta where she filmed her season of The Bachelorette.

Even though Clare wrapped up her season after just 12 days because she fell in love with Dale Moss, she stayed on location to wait for Tayshia Adams to film the show.

Sources stated that Clare was filming something else with Chris Harrison, but we never heard what it was all about.

Now, Clare has left the resort and she’s sharing snippets of her life on her Instagram Stories.

Clare Crawley reveals she’s at the market

The snippets are often so short that she only shares what she’s doing and then cuts it off. Sometimes, the clips are only a few seconds long.

However, this weekend, she was walking around a market. She added the song Love On Top by Beyonce, which was the homecoming live version.

Maybe she was trying to tell her fans that she is in love and is back home in Sacramento.

Dale has been spotted in New York City, where he lives. He’s been in the city for a couple of weeks now as he left the resort in La Quinta after they reportedly got engaged.

Usually, the contestants can’t see one another from the time filming wraps and their finale airs. Clare and Dale have not been spotted together, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have plans to see one another.

Clare Crawley has yet to confirm anything about Dale Moss

Dale and Clare have not said anything about their relationship on social media. ABC may have them under contract to ensure that they don’t reveal the outcome of the season before it airs. It’s set to air in just over a month.

While Clare hasn’t confirmed anything about Dale, there are reports that they are engaged.

Fans have many questions because fans don’t believe that Dale and Clare got engaged after 12 days without ever having a conversation. There have been rumors that they may have talked prior to going on to the show. There were even discussions of them having a possible sexting relationship.

Dale’s sister said that it never happened, as she spent time with him in quarantine.

Clare was initially blamed for being disrespectful as she reportedly refused to come out of her room. However, producers may have respected Clare’s decision to stop filming the show after falling in love with Dale.

The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.