Clare Crawley and Dale Moss step up their dedication to each other after new rumors

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley hasn’t said much about the rumors that her future husband is getting close with other women in New York City.

After a brief trip to South Dakota to see his family, Clare appears to have gone back to Sacramento, whereas Dale was spotted in New York.

Since he’s now a famous face, fans are recognizing them all over the place.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

So, when Dale was out for dinner with three women and one other guy this week, fans took notice and started sharing the news.

More stories and claims about Dale Moss come out

The fan Instagram account @deuxmoi continued to share stories from fans who claimed to have spotted Dale out and about in New York.

The account shared stories from people who said they have run into Dale in New York City with one saying that they ran into Clare Crawley’s fiance, who had allowed another woman to sit in his lap.

Another person claimed that Dale was completely drunk and that he pecked another girl on the lips.

Clare and Dale double down on their commitment to each other

After the story first surfaced, Dale posted a photo from their hometown date in Sioux Falls last week, sharing the caption, “I got you.”

In the picture, Clare is showing off her engagement ring.

Clare also went on social media, showing her dedication to Dale as well. She reshared a video of him showing off a bracelet that carried their initials.

Clare also shared a clip from her TikTok account showing them having food together.

In other words, it’s clear that these two are reaffirming their love for one another and that Clare isn’t mad at Dale for hanging out with his female friends this week.

Dale Moss faced cheating rumors after The Bachelorette

Just days after The Bachelorette ended, stories started to surface about Dale.

Dale was spotted out for dinner this week with two other women and a guy. It didn’t take fans long to assume that Clare would be jealous of him having dinner with other women.

Last week, we reported that Dale was already facing cheating rumors as people claimed that they knew people who had been hooking up with Dale while The Bachelorette was airing.

Other people claimed that he was a player and hinted that he was possibly just using Clare for the spotlight. He has yet to address these accusations.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.