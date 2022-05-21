Christine Quinn book signing hijacked by protesters, forcing Selling Sunset star to hide under a desk

Christine Quinn’s book signing is interrupted by protesters. Pic credit: Netflix

Christine Quinn has become known for her villainous role on Selling Sunset. She’s often in the middle of drama between her costars and becomes the center of attention.

However, at a recent signing event for her new book, How to Be a Boss B***h, Christine found herself at the center of more drama. This time it involved anti-fur protesters.

The shocking incident caused the reality star to duck for cover as demonstrators scolded her for wearing fur. Although the staff was able to shut down the protest pretty quickly, it was a frightening moment for Christine.

Christine’s book signing is interrupted by protesters

While promoting her book in Ridgewood, NJ, Christine didn’t get the reception she may have hoped for.

According to TMZ, she came face-to-face with members of an animal rights group who protested Christine wearing fur. The demonstration happened at Bookends Bookstore where the protesters held up signs and condemned Christine.

TMZ reported the group shouted chants at Christine saying statements like, “she skins animals for fashion,” and stating that only influencers who are “desperate and pathetic” still wear fur in 2022.

The protesters were kicked out of the bookstore, but not before Christine was shook by the disruption. She hid under the desk where she was signing books, and reportedly said she was afraid one of the protesters had a weapon.

Once the staff at the bookstore got the situation under control, Christine resumed signing autographs and meeting her fans. Although things took a turn, Christine’s book tour will continue through the end of the month.

Christine will return to Selling Sunset

Despite the drama from Season 5, Christine has confirmed she will return for one more season of Selling Sunset.

The luxury realtor has left the Oppenheim Group in order to focus on her own company, RealOpen, that she started with her husband. Her exit was a bit abrupt, however she says she’s still on good terms with her former boss, Jason Oppenheim.

In addition to wanting to focus on her own business ventures, Christine’s decision to leave the brokerage came from the ongoing feuds with her costars. She doesn’t feel the ladies of the Oppenheim Group are supportive of her or want to be friends. So, she decided to move on.

Christine has stated she’s not sure how the show plans to incorporate her into the new season. She’s hoping to share more about her real estate company and possibly challenge the Oppenheim Group for sales.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.