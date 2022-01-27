Christine Brown admits she was ‘so nervous’ about going public with her split from Kody Brown

Christine Brown admitted to a fan that she was “so nervous” to share the news she was leaving Kody. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up to a fan recently and admitted that she was “so nervous” about sharing the news that she was splitting from her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

Much of Season 16 of Sister Wives focused on Kody imposing his strict pandemic rules upon his family, drawing them further apart.

Kody Brown’s rules and behavior drove Christine away

In addition, Kody wasn’t emotionally available nor willing to be intimate with Christine in their marriage, pushing her to her breaking point.

Christine announced in November 2021 that she was separating from Kody after more than 25 years together.

Now, Christine has admitted to a fan that she struggled with sharing the news of her split, despite the support from fans, family, and friends.

A Sister Wives fan shared a recent Cameo video from Christine on Reddit. In the video, Christine talked about how she struggled to voice her split.

The fan, named Laura, shared some relationship quotes with Christine that she related to and read aloud during the video.

“While you didn’t get the love story you wanted, you got a much, much more important love story: self-love,” Christine read from her phone, resonating with the message from her fan.

Christine Brown tells Sister Wives fan she was ‘so nervous’ about going public with her split from Kody

Later in the video, Christine admitted, “I was so nervous about going public with leaving and thank you for supporting me in my journey and it really, really means a lot to me and the timing of this is incredible. You have to know the timing on this is amazing. I needed this today, so thank you so much, Laura.”

“I didn’t count on amazing people like you when I started down this path and you’re making me stronger,” Christine added. “So, I just appreciate you.”

Christine isn’t the only Sister Wives star who’s been using Cameo lately.

As Monster & Critics previously reported, Kody took to the app to seemingly shade Christine after their split, telling a fan to “dump plural marriage.”

Sadly, Sister Wives viewers witnessed Christine realize that her marriage to Kody was over after he admitted that he didn’t want an intimate marriage with her any longer.

Christine packed up Kody’s belongings and put them in the garage, making a bold statement about the future of their marriage. These days, Christine is living blissfully in Utah near her children and granddaughter.

Part one of Sister Wives: One on One airs this Sunday, January 30 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.