Christina from MAFS is unrecognizable after being matched with Henry, extreme weight loss and possible plastic surgery

Christina hasn’t had the smoothest ride on this season of Married at First Sight. The Princess Bride was paired with the ‘Reserved Gentleman’ Henry to get married as strangers on the hit Lifetime show.

Henry was far from her usual type but due to her past failed relationships, she owed it to herself to take the expert’s advice and give it a shot. Fresh off a five-year relationship, she was ready to settle down and use the experts to find her perfect match.

Christina knew immediately that cautious Henry was different but would make it her life’s mission to get him to have more fun. The experts hoped Christina’s sassy personality would bring reserved Henry out of his shell. In this case, the opposites did not attract.

Unfortunately, Henry took Christina’s personality as pushy and impatient, and it wasn’t long before she made him feel uncomfortable.

Was Henry not attracted to Christina?

In her previous relationships, she was used to her partners seeking her out and being the aggressor. Henry’s introvert nature had her waiting for him to make a move on her for weeks.

The lack of physical intimacy didn’t even give the couple the opportunity to create chemistry.

From finding out she didn’t have a place of her own, to the way she dealt with the production crew, her behavior pushed him away but he failed to express it to her directly. Henry is the king of complaining about Christina to cameras, but not to her face.

Finally, upon a meeting with Pastor Cal, although he admitted to finding her attractive, he only felt friendship toward her.

Christina is unrecognizable on social media

As a girl who expressed that she’s used to feeling chased – it’s no secret that Henry’s lack of interest probably hit her self-esteem.

Although the 30-year-old was gorgeous before – Christina has debuted a new look over social media and fans are shocked at how tiny the flight attendant looks now.

It’s also worth noting that Christina’s teeth have been straightened in the photo above compared to her smile as seen on Married at First Sight.

Apart from the extreme weight loss and her straighter smile, it is speculated that she even had some cosmetic procedures done on her face as well.

The relationship between Henry and Christina wasn’t going well and maybe this is her way of making herself feel better.

Do you think Christina got work done or just went hard for her revenge body?