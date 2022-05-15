Chrishell Stause and partner G Flip share their desire to have kids in the future

Chrishell Stause’s new partner shares her dreams of starting a family. Pic credit: Netflix

Chrishell Stause continues to be one of the most talked about cast members from Selling Sunset. The actress-turned-realtor shocked fans when she revealed her new relationship during the Season 5 reunion.

After ending a whirlwind romance with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell entered a relationship with singer, G Flip who is 13 years her junior.

Chrishell says she understands if people are confused by the latest news about her love life. However, she believes she’s found the connection she’s been looking for. She also feels she may have found the person to help fulfill her dream of becoming a parent.

G Flip shares Chrishell’s hope to have children

Since announcing their relationship, Chrishell and G Flip have been open about their affection for one another. The two have been spotted out and about in LA and getting cozy in the corner of nightclubs and restaurants.

G Flip is an Australian singer who identifies as non-binary, using they/them pronouns.

They recently sat down with People as a guest on their podcast, People Every Day where they discussed their relationship with Chrishell and their plans for kids.

In the interview, G Flip confirmed they are on the same page as their partner when it comes to starting a family. They said, “I definitely see children in my future. Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that.”

G Flip goes on to state that they were previously a music teacher for children which sparked their love for kids. When it comes to the couple potentially planning to start a family, they said, “Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children.” G Flip felt it was important to share that believing same-sex relationships should be normalized.

Chrishell and G Flip open up about their connection

The two met when Chrishell was asked to be in one of G Flip’s music videos. They hit it off and quickly became a couple. It’s also reported that they are already living together as G Flip has moved into Chrishell’s home.

About Chrishell, G Flip told People, “I’m very fortunate to have her in my life. We both feel like we’ll be in each other’s life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don’t find every day.”

Chrishell has stated the two have a very deep connection and want similar things in life. Having kids was at the top of her list and finding a partner who felt the same way was important to her. Chrishell says G Flip has made her realize what she could have in life, and she is excited to see how things turn out.

The two are also enjoying G Flip’s rising music career. G Flip recently released the video to their song Get Me Outta Here where Chrishell makes an appearance.

Chrishell addressed the public on Instagram who may have criticized her new romance. She shared a simple message that ended with, “I’m happy, and I hope you all are as well.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.