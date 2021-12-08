Chris Lopez details telling Briana DeJesus about Kail Lowry ‘punching’ him over son Lux’s haircut in affidavit

In a two-page affidavit, Chris Lopez claimed he told Briana DeJesus that his baby mama Kail Lowry punched him. Pic credit: MTV/@ptsdthepodcast/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez has recounted the altercation he had last year with his baby mama, Kail Lowry, which ended with her being accused of punching him because he cut their son Lux’s hair.

The details were revealed in a court affidavit as things continue to get messy in the legal battle between Lowry and her nemesis, Briana DeJesus.

Over the summer, Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana after their feud came to a head when Briana accused Kail of breaking and entering into Chris Lopez’s mother’s home.

Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez recounts Kail Lowry ‘punching’ him

Lopez, who has been subpoenaed in the lawsuit, submitted a two-page affidavit to the court.

In the legal documents obtained by Monsters & Critics, Chris detailed meeting up with Briana DeJesus and gave his account of the incident that occurred resulting in Kail’s arrest last year.

“I met with Briana [DeJesus] in Miami on or around April 11, 2021. We spent a few days there together,” Chris wrote in the legal testimony.

Chris continued, “On the first day we spent together, we spoke about the incident that happened between Kailyn Lowry and myself in September 2020 which resulted in Lowry’s arrest.”

“I told Briana that Kailyn punched me multiple times during this incident,” Chris claimed. “I told Briana that Kailyn punched me because Kailyn was mad that I cut our son Lux’s hair.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

According to Chris, Kail found out that Lux got his hair cut when she paid a visit to Chris’s mom’s house for a custody exchange.

Chris Lopez met with Briana DeJesus, talked about events leading up to Kail Lowry’s arrest

“I told Briana that Kailyn learned of Lux’s haircut when she visited my mother’s home on September 4, 2020, to pick up Lux,” Chris added.

The affidavit continued, “I told Briana that my mother and my sister were both present during this incident and witnessed Kailyn’s conduct.”

Chris went on to say that he explained to Briana that Kail was livid when she learned of Lux’s haircut, and claimed that she came “storming” into his mother’s house, physically attacking him.

“I told Briana that upon learning of Lux’s haircut, Kailyn became very upset, stormed into my mother’s home, and began to punch me,” Chris’s statement read.

However, Chris claimed that he kept his cool as Kail allegedly lost her temper and said that his family members intervened.

He wrote, “I told Briana that I did not fight back and continued to allow Kailyn to hit me. I told Briana that my mother or sister pulled Kailyn away from me and told her to leave.”

Chris said he then proceeded to call the police after Kail left his mother’s home, writing in the affidavit, “I told Briana that, after Kailyn punched me and left my mother’s home, I called the police.”

Chris and Kail, who share two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, have a rocky history together. The former couple has been at each other’s throats for quite some time and it doesn’t seem that they’re anywhere near reconciling any time soon.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.