Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez subpoenaed in Kail Lowry’s lawsuit against Briana DeJesus

Chris Lopez has found himself in the middle of Kail and Briana. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez has been issued a subpoena in her lawsuit against fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics in July 2021, Kail filed a lawsuit against Briana for defamation of character.

Court documents obtained by E! News revealed that Kail filed her case claiming that Briana, the defendant, “asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

Kail’s legal team asserted that Briana’s comments were false, aimed at causing harm to Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry, and were spoken for Briana’s own personal gain.

The lawyers said that Briana’s statements were made “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm,” adding, “Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself.”

Kail Lowry’s absence from Teen Mom 2 in June sparks feud with Briana DeJesus

Kail and Briana’s feud escalated after Kail was absent from the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2. Briana took to social media to explain why Kail was “cut” from the show.

Later, Kail chose not to film for that particular episode, which coincided with her arrest for allegedly punching Chris Lopez.

This didn’t sit well with Briana, who felt that the cast of Teen Mom 2 should have to share all aspects of their life for the cameras, not pick and choose.

During part of her social media rant, Briana said, “Kail did not want to film about the situation with domestic violence, about her getting arrested, about her breaking and entering into [Chris’ mom’s] house.”

“She didn’t want to film about her hitting Chris because Chris cut her son’s hair. She doesn’t want to film about any of that,” Briana told her followers.

Chris Lopez issued subpoena in Kail and Briana’s lawsuit

Now, it’s been confirmed that Chris Lopez has been dragged into the lawsuit, as reported by The Sun, who confirmed that Chris was issued a subpoena on September 16, according to Delaware courts.

A subpoena is a court order requiring a person to go to court, go to a deposition, or provide documents or evidence that may support a case.

Kail and Chris have been at each other’s throats recently, and things escalated when Kail accused Chris of fat-shaming her in a text, which she screenshotted and shared on Instagram.

After the fat-shaming accusations, Chris deactivated his Instagram account and has been lying low except for occasional tweets and continues to co-host his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.

Briana secured herself a high-powered attorney to represent her in the case, and he has suggested the court case be dismissed.

Kail and Briana’s feud began in 2017 when Briana first joined Teen Mom 2 and began dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Fast forward four years, and now Kail and Briana are embroiled in a legal battle, with Kail claiming that she suffered “the impairment of her reputation and standing in the community, personal humiliation, and mental anguish.”

Kail also requested $30,000 and reasonable costs, attorneys’ fees, and a jury trial as part of her claim.

With Chris joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 and being subpoenaed in Kail’s court case, things could get rather interesting, so stay tuned.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.