Chris Collette confirms his appearance at MAFS reunion – Will Alyssa Ellman show up?

Chris Collette will soon return to the MAFS franchise. Pic credit: Lifetime

The Married at First Sight Season 14 finale airs next week, but viewers will continue to get updated on the couples for several weeks afterward.

Chris Collette, who left the season early after divorcing Alyssa Ellman, will be returning to the franchise for a slew of upcoming episodes.

With Decision Day, a two-part reunion, and a Where Are They Now special, fans can expect to learn lots about where Chris’ journey took him after the show, and he’s looking forward to sharing.

Chris Collette is excited for Married at First Sight reunion

Chris Collette took to his Instagram stories to announce his appearance on upcoming MAFS episodes.

Chris re-shared a post from the MAFS Instagram account that detailed the MAFS TV schedule for May.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, this Wednesday is the Decision Day Dish: Boston Special, where MAFS alumni will weigh in on the Boston couples.

The Decision Day episode airs Wednesday, May 11.

The Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion will be split into two parts, with part one airing Wednesday, May 18, and part two airing Wednesday, May 25.

Chris expressed looking forward to featuring on the reunion and the Where Are They Now special that presumably will air sometime after the reunions to give a further update on the couples post-Decision Day.

Chris wrote, “Looking forward to rejoining my friends for Decision Day, Reunion, & Where Are They Now.”

Based on Chris’ post, it seems he and Alyssa will still sit on the couch for Decision Day despite deciding to end their marriage shortly after the honeymoon.

Will Alyssa Ellman participate in the MAFS reunion and Where Are They Now Special?

It remains to be seen if Alyssa Ellman will return with Chris and her costars at the reunion and Where Are They Now special.

Alyssa has built up a reputation for shutting down and walking away from MAFS.

On Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Alyssa became upset and stormed off stage after being questioned about her marriage to Chris Collette by host Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Alyssa often walked off and ended conversations during her brief marriage with Chris as well.

It’s also no secret that Alyssa is not fond of outspoken costar Lindsey Georgoulis, as both ladies have thrown shade at each other on various occasions.

With so much drama in store, it’s possible Alyssa could decide to ditch the reunion altogether or storm off the stage as other controversial MAFS stars have done in the past.

Time will tell if Alyssa shows up to confront and be confronted in the upcoming episodes this May.



Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.