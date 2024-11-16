Chock Chapple shares who he hopes will be The Golden Bachelor lead

Chock Chapple is on top of the world after viewers tuned in to see him propose to Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelorette.

He’s been a frontrunner for Joan’s heart for several weeks now and when it came down to Chock or Guy, Joan chose Chock,

Unlike Pascal Ibgui, he chose her back and quickly got down on one knee.

The pair are still happily together and planning out their future.

What may surprise Bachelor Nation is that they are moving, something Joan said she wouldn’t do.

Another surprise is Chock’s pick for The Golden Bachelor lead, which he didn’t hesitate to share.

Chock knows who he wants for The Golden Bachelor

Prospects for The Golden Bachelor lead are dwindling as Bachelor Nation anticipates a big announcement.

Two top picks to take over for Season 2 have essentially self-eliminated after finding romance after the show.

Mark Anderson has been spotted multiple times with One Tree Hill actress Barbara Alyn Woods.

The other fan-favorite and The Golden Bachelor hopeful announced that he also found love during The Golden Bachelorette Men Tell All.

That leaves us with fewer choices to fill Gerry Turner’s shoes as it’s highly unlikely that Guy Gansert will get the title after news of his past restraining order came to light.

Pascal Ibgui admitted that he was “dying” for the role but then started making demands about things he’d want to change.

So who will take over? Let’s hope Chock knows because he has the only realistic answer.

In an interview with Variety after the finale, he was asked who he thought should be the next The Golden Bachelor star.

“We think there’s at least eight great guys — and we’re not dodging the question — they all have unique personalities, and every one of them could do great,” Chock began.

“And there was a couple of guys I’d put in contention, but they have already come out that they have significant others now, so you need to take them off,” Chock continued.

“So eight guys, and I’d put them in a pot and pull the one out, and it could be anyone from Charles Ling to Jordan to Keith to Dan to Jack. Jack would be entertaining, Charles would be loving…,” he added.

Then, Chock shared his top pick and yes, we’re swooning.

Chock admitted, “I made an announcement last night that I’ve endorsed Charles to run for president in 2028, so either he’s going to be the Golden Bachelor, or he’s going to be president in 2028. The crowd went wild. It was really a fun time. Everybody supports and loves the guy.”

Pascal Ibgui wants to be The Golden Bachelor lead

One name Chock didn’t call was Pascal Ibgui, perhaps because he broke Joan’s heart in Tahiti. Or perhaps it’s because Pascal called Chock a stalker in a Glamour interview after his exit.

But that didn’t stop Pascal from nominating himself for the top spot.

After the Men Tell All, Pascal told Us Weekly that many men were “dying” to be The Golden Bachelor. Then, he admitted he was among them.

It seems he may be trying to clear his name and mend fences ahead of The Golden Bachelor casting, too, because just days ago, Pascal took to Instagram and apologized to Chock for calling him a stalker in a lengthy video.

The Golden Bachelorette is currently on Hiatus.