Chicken Salt on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this seasoning special and where to buy it

Tonight, the entrepreneurs behind JADA Spices LLC will pitch their spices to the Sharks. You might be surprised that their product, Chicken Salt, doesn’t actually contain any chicken.

Chicken Salt is a line of all-purpose seasoning mixes that are all vegan. It all started with an idea based on another brand.

In the ’70s, Khasha Touloei and Maynard Okereke grew up loving seasoning. They found that similar seasonings were not sold in the United States when they came here for college.

They decided to order some and realized how unhealthy it was. This sparked their idea to make their own seasoning, but make it a lot healthier!

Not only are all of the seasonings vegan, but they are also free from MSG, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. This is great for many people who suffer from food allergies and intolerances.

The seasonings do not contain any preservatives or artificial ingredients. They all contain healthy and natural ingredients.

As of right now, they sell five different flavors. The flavors are Original, Reduced Sodium, Lime, Red Pepper, and Barbecue.

Keep in mind that the Red Pepper is the spiciest flavor. Original contains sea salt, onion powder, garlic powder, turmeric, and other spices.

They are already quite successful because they have been featured on the Food Network and QVC. They also attend vegan festivals and sell the product there.

In addition to the seasoning, they also sell plant-based mixes.

How to buy Chicken Salt seasoning

If you are interested in purchasing, you can buy all of the seasonings on Amazon or their website.

The prices are about $30 for a pack of all five seasonings, so they are about $6 each. They are offering special pricing on their website to celebrate being on Shark Tank as well.

Do you think the Sharks will believe in this product? Find out tonight!

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.