Chicago Med alum appearing on Celebrity Jeopardy!

Torrey DeVitto used to star on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Celebrity Jeopardy! is going to feature an actress who used to star on Chicago Med.

Actress Torrey DeVitto, who used to play Dr. Natalie Manning on the Chicago Med cast, is about to show what she can do under the bright lights of the Jeopardy! stage.

Since leaving the world of One Chicago, Torrey has been doing a lot of holiday movies, finding a niche for herself that she continues to do well with.

Now, she returns to primetime for an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! that will see her face off against actor Patton Oswalt and basketball star Candace Parker.

Patton has a lot of screen credits to his name, including a role as the narrator on The Goldbergs, as Principal Ralph Durbin on A.P. Bio, and as Penn Epner on Veronica Mars. Patton is also known for his animated work, which includes voicing Remy from Ratatouille.

Candace is a very successful WNBA star, playing for the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky during her time in the league. In addition to winning two WNBA titles, Candace won two gold medals by playing in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

When is Torrey DeVitto on Celebrity Jeopardy!?

Torrey will battle Patton and Candace during the January 12 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!. This is one of the quarterfinals matches on one side of the bracket, with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

Seeing Torrey in a different environment like this could be a big treat for Chicago Med fans, who enjoyed watching her on the show for years.

This is going to serve as the 10th episode of the season, airing at 8/7c on ABC, and it features host Mayim Bialik.

More news from One Chicago and reality TV

In an interesting coincidence, the new episode of Chicago Med features a guest star who has also made a name for herself in holiday films. She might be easily recognizable to fans tuning in for the January 11 episode.

And for people who love tuning in to game shows or reality TV, a new show called The Traitors is about to begin. This is a presentation from Peacock, where 20 people compete in the Scottish Highlands, but where three of them are “Traitors” trying to steal the money.

To go back and re-watch classic episodes of Chicago Med that featured Torrey DeVitto, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and Celebrity Jeopardy! airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.