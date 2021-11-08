Chelsea Vaughn calls Michelle Young ‘the best Bachelorette,’ gives update on Pieper James and Brendan Morais

Bachelor Nation alum Chelsea Vaughn comments on her fellow The Bachelor, Season 25 competitors. Pic credit: ABC

Chelsea Vaughn calls her former, Season 25 competitor, Michelle Young ‘the best Bachelorette’ and also gave an update on controversial Bachelor in Paradise couple, Pieper James and Brendan Morais.

The New York model recently dished to Us Weekly about everything Bachelor Nation while attending Gabrielle’s Angel Foundations Young Professionals Committee Fall Gala, an event hosted by fellow alum, Dale Moss.

Chelsea calls Michelle ‘the best Bachelorette’ and gave an update on Pieper James and Brendan Morais

It’s no surprise that Chelsea is a big Michelle Young fan as they both competed for the heart of Matt James’ on Season 25 of The Bachelor.

Talking about the striking Minnesota educator, Chelsea explained, “She’s unbelievably elegant, and — dare I say — the best Bachelorette that’s ever been on TV. She’s amazing.”

As for her other and more controversial, Season 25 co-star, Pieper James, Chelsea dished, “Pieper and I are good friends. It’s not a secret, and I’ve told her everything I need to tell her personally.”

Pieper and her partner, Brendan Morais, a contestant from Tayshia Adam’s season, made themselves out to be the villains of Bachelor in Paradise after their scheme for followers was exposed.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Hurting Natasha Parker in the crossfire of their plans, Pieper and Brendan were punished with one of the biggest falls from grace in Bachelor Nation history.

Adding to the update on Pieper, Chelsea continued to tell the publication, “But she’s doing well. [She] and I have been out in New York and we’re always trying to move past Bachelor in Paradise and live our normal, happy lives.”

Pieper James and Brendan Morais are ‘living their lives like a normal couple’

After losing thousands of followers and sponsorships, Brendan and Pieper’s plan for more internet fame clearly backfired. For a second, it was rumored the two had even separated.

However, Pieper recently confirmed with Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that while they’ve stayed quiet, they were still together and figuring things out.

Explaining to the former Bachelorette on the podcast, “We tainted our own experience in that way, so we are kind of working on ourselves and each other and we’re focusing on being a couple before taking that public because this isn’t an easy thing to go through.”

Chelsea also confirmed the relationship to Us Weekly, as she concluded, “They’re just living their lives like a normal couple.”

Pieper and Brendan were recently spotted together in western MA and despite the scrutiny of the season, Pieper believes the BIP backlash only made them stronger.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.