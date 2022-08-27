Chelsea Meissner mourns loss of Tyson on National Dog Day

Chelsea Meissner is still mourning the passing of her dog, Tyson. Pic credit: @chelseameissner/Instagram

Former Southern Charm star Chelsea Meissner is still mourning the loss of her best friend and dog, Tyson.

She revealed that he had crossed the rainbow bridge, which caused a flood of support for the reality TV star.

During her time on the show, Chelsea was often seen with Tyson by her side, especially when she filmed at her home.

Chelsea was a fan favorite among Southern Charm viewers, and many of them continue to follow her despite her departure following the Season 6 reunion.

While she hasn’t returned to reality TV, she’s been doing some modeling and other cool things.

Keeping up with Chelsea also brings about photos of former Southern Charm star, Cameran Eubanks.

Chelsea Meissner posts about Tyson on National Dog Day

Recently, National Dog Day was celebrated. It’s the first one since Tyson passed away, and Chelsea Meissner was clearly missing her friend.

She took to her Instagram story with a photo of herself and her beloved dog, writing, “Happy Internation Dog Day Hug’em tight!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @chelseameissner58/Instagram

Since Tyson’s passing, Chelsea has shared photos of him and even some art of her good boy as she works through the grief of losing him.

What has Chelsea Meissner been up to since Southern Charm?

After watching her on Southern Charm for a few seasons, viewers were interested in what she has been doing.

Chelsea Meissner did some bikini modeling recently, showing off a cheeky pose or two for her followers.

She was also a contestant on Survivor many seasons ago, so staying in shape has been important to her. Chelsea has shared other bikini photos as she enjoys living on the East Coast.

It’s clear some of her friendships from Southern Charm have carried on, including the one with Cameran Eubanks. The two remained close and often share photos with one another.

Chelsea walked away ahead of Season 7 when things began getting messy with Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy. It was also around the time rumors about Cameran’s husband cheating were discussed, making several cast members uncomfortable.

While it doesn’t look like Chelsea will return to Southern Charm, she took the time to give her dog, Tyson, a shoutout on National Dog Day, which was a sweet gesture as she mourns his passing with fans.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.