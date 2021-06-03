Chelsea Houska details fishing trip nightmare complete with ‘poop blowout’

Chelsea Houska detailed a family fishing trip where her family made some “pretty great memories” despite some bumps in the road. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska shared her family’s fishing trip, complete with a “poop blowout” and some other bumps in the road.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old former reality TV star posted a series of pics on her Instagram account along with a recap of the family of six’s outing.

Chelsea’s four kids posed for plenty of pics

In the first picture, Chelsea’s eldest daughter, Aubree, knelt to pose with siblings Watson and Layne as they held fishing rods and stood in front of a lake.

The second showed Watson, with his back to the camera, casting his fishing rod into the lake. The preschooler wore a neon green tank top, patterned shorts, and Crocs.

Layne posed in the third photo, her hair tied up in pigtails, as she smiled up at the camera, squinting from the sun. Her hand was open, displaying a worm she held in her palm.

The next pic was an adorable closeup of baby Walker, 4 months, who looked off to the side, smiling big for the camera with a wide-open mouth and a clenched fist as she sat up in a car seat.

Another shot from behind showed Aubree kneeling down with her little sister, Layne, as the two held their fishing rod at the lake’s edge.

One last photo showed Chelsea’s three eldest kids, Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, and Layne, 2, cheesing big for the camera. Aubree knelt down in the middle holding a fishing rod, while Watson and Layne posed on either side, with their hands on the fishing rod.

The former Teen Mom 2 star’s pics looked like everyone had a great time, but her caption revealed it wasn’t all peaches and cream

The designer didn’t name names when it came to which kids melted down or who put a fish in their mouth, but it’s pretty obvious who had a poop blowout.

Chelsea captioned her pics, “A couple meltdowns, one major poop blowout, one minnow in the mouth (guess who) and zero fish caught….But still managed to have the best time and made some pretty great memories. Im so lucky 💕”

Teen Mom 2 fans are missing Chelsea on the show

The mom of four left the Teen Mom franchise after last season, and fans are really missing her presence on the show.

After 10 seasons with the show, Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer decided it was time to hang up filming and start the next chapter in their lives.

A major factor in Chelsea’s decision to stop filming was her daughter, Aubree’s privacy, especially now that she’s approaching her teenage years.

Chelsea has moved on from reality tv to run several business endeavors, including home and baby goods company Aubree Says and home décor business Down Home DeBoers. She also has a clothing collection with Lily and Lottie and sponsors a line of wallpaper with Wall Blush.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.