Check out Annie and David as ‘Thai Barbie and ‘sweet potato Ken’

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky don’t take themselves too seriously, and that’s why they’ve become fan favorites within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The couple is just as excited as we are to see the much-talked-about Barbie movie, and they just gave us their rendition of Barbie and Ken.

The pair poked fun at themselves as they snapped a photo using the poster from the movie.

At the moment, David and Annie are away, enjoying an exotic vacation in the Caribbean.

The pair jetted off to Aruba a few days ago, and they’ve been sharing tons of photos from their trip.

We’ll share all the details of their getaway in just a bit.

90 Day Fiance stars Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are Barbie and Ken

David posted a cute photo with Annie as he promoted the latest 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk episode and urged his followers to tune in.

The photo showed the couple chic in black outfits as they posed with David holding onto Annie’s raised leg with the pink and blue Barbie poster as their backdrop.

At the top, David wrote, “This Barbie is my Thai Barbie with her sweet potato Ken.”

The world met Annie when she was still living in her home country of Thailand before she eventually married David and moved to the US.

People were skeptical about the couple when they first debuted on the show due to their vast age difference: Annie was only 24 years old at the time, and David was 48.

The pair proved the naysayers wrong, and they’ve been happily married since 2017.

Annie and David are enjoying an exotic Caribbean vacation

A few days ago, David told his 580,000 Instagram followers that he was headed to Aruba with Annie, and he asked for suggestions on places to go.

Since then, the 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk stars have been enjoying their getaway.

David shared images of their stunning hotel and raved about the service.

“1st Full Day in Aruba what an incredible Island. The people are so friendly and the Rennisance is an awesome hotel with amazing staff,” wrote the 54-year-old.

It’s not surprising that at the top of their list were plans to try the most delicious foods that the island has to offer.

David and Annie and avid foodies, and they even host virtual cooking lessons on their program, Cooking with NDA.

The couple is enjoying the Aruban cuisine, and David recently shared an update with his followers.

“OMG this was an amazing lunch it is the signature spaghetti made table side. Annie will have the full review. Thank you to Enrique and Leila and the entire team at @giannisaruba we will be back before we leave the Island,” he wrote.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.