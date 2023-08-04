Chase Chrisley’s ex-fiancee Emmy Medders feeling ‘hopeful’ after engagement ended

Breakups can be tough, but Emmy Medders is making the most out of her new single life.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Emmy and Chase Chrisley called off their engagement.

Though the engagement is over, Emmy is far from done.

The social media creator took to Instagram earlier this week to “welcome August” and to share a stylish video.

She wore frayed denim shorts, a long sleeve shirt, and matching knee-high cowgirl boots for her rooftop video shoot.

Not only was she looking stylish, but she told her followers that she was “hopeful + grateful for you!”

Chase Chrisley releases statement following split from Emmy Medders

Rumors were flying for a while that the couple had split as all signs of each other on their respective social media accounts vanished.

Last month, Chase finally came forward to make a statement about their split.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Growing Up Chrisley star wrote, “Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Emmy Medders is a rising social media sensation

While the Chrisley family is preoccupied with Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal woes, Emmy seems to be focusing on her aspirations as a social media star.

The 26-year-old blonde stunner has been sharing posts regularly for a while now as she accumulates more followers. She presently has over 217,000 followers on Instagram and that number is sure to continue growing, with or without Chase in the picture.

She has secured many brand partnerships in the past and often promotes different designer and luxury brands through her Instagram account.

In a recent share, she promoted the clothing brand REvolve as well as her Prada shades.

Earlier this year, she shared a post to highlight her Donna Bella hair extensions.

Donna Bella Hair boasts high-quality wigs made from ethically sourced “100% Human REMY Hair” and they offer “professional & RTW extensions.”

Their online shop is available 24/7, and Emmy has nothing but good things to say about the brand.

She wrote in the caption, “Me 🤝 my @donnabellahair extensions 🧡 Wearing the 22” Hybrid Weft! Use code Emmy10 to order yours. Color & install by @hairbyhaleyhaines 🫶🏼 #dbpartner #donnabellhair.”

No matter what Emmy is promoting, whether it’s hair, clothes, or designer accessories, it’s clear that Emmy has a bright future ahead of her with her social media platform.

For now, we’ll have to keep an eye on her Instagram to see just where the social media model goes next.