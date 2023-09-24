Chase Chrisley reacts to Nic Kerdiles’ death: ‘I love you man’

It’s been a tough year for the Chrisleys.

Over the weekend, Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles, tragically passed away.

He was driving a motorcycle and blew a stop sign, resulting in him crashing into the driver’s side of a BMW. Nic was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

While Nic and Savannah were dating and engaged, the entire Chrisley family spent time with and got to know Nic. He even appeared on Chrisley Knows Best, where his proposal was filmed.

Chase Chrisley grew close to Nic and spent plenty of time with him over the years while he and Savannah figured out what was happening between them.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Chase shared a photo of himself and Nic smoking a cigar.

He wrote, “No words…i love you man”

Chase Chrisley speaks out about Nic Kerdiles’ death. Pic credit: @chasechrisley/Instagram

What happened to Nic Kerdiles?

Nic Kerdiles passed away on September 23, 2023, in the early morning hours.

He had been riding around Nashville in a residential area when he blew a stop sign that ultimately cost him his life.

Nashville PD revealed there didn’t appear to be impairment for either driver upon the initial investigation.

Savannah Chrisley reacts to Nic Kerdiles’ death

Despite having ups and downs with Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley will always have a place for him in her heart.

She reacted to the news, revealing she wanted him to text her back. Savannah was in shock. A little while later, she added another slide to her Instagram Story, saying they “loved hard,” which was evident by watching them on Chrisley Knows Best and their social media accounts.

Chase Chrisley is likely supporting Savannah during this difficult time. Even though she moved on and has been dating again, the loss of someone you loved is not easy.

The siblings are close, and both are helping to raise their younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley. Savannah received guardianship of her siblings following Todd and Julie Chrisley’s reporting to prison earlier this year.

They have been through a lot over the last two years, and the loss of Nic is just one more thing that has been devastating to both Savannah and Chase.

Obituary and funeral information for Nic Kerdiles is expected in the coming days. It’s unclear whether Savannah and Chase will attend, but it wouldn’t be shocking if they went to pay their respects to his family, who was almost their family by marriage.