Chase Chrisley debuts new girlfriend after failed engagement

Chase Chrisley is in a new relationship following his failed engagement to Emmy Medders.

The Chrisley Knows Best star ended his engagement earlier this year and recently revealed he was in a new relationship.

However, his girlfriend, Jodi Laine Fournerat, has posted about being “happy” with Chase while tagging him in their photo.

He reposted her Instagram Story on his account, revealing he traveled to see her as she was gearing up for surgery. Jodi is a travel surgical tech who was scrubbed in and ready to go.

It’s unclear about the timing of when Chase and Jodi began dating, as he broke things off with Emmy in July.

Here’s what we know about Chase Chrisley’s new girlfriend, Jodi Laine Fournerat.

Who is Jodi Laine Fournerat?

After learning the name of Chase Chrisley’s new girlfriend, a quick look at her Instagram paints a picture of who she is and what she enjoys.

Jodi Laine Fournerat is her name, and she is seemingly based in New Orleans. It’s a little ways away from Nashville, where Chase is based, but he is willing to travel based on his recent Instagram Story repost.

Chase Chrisley shared his girlfriend’s story. Pic credit: @chasechrisley/Instagram

Given some of her page content, Jodi may aspire to be an influencer. However, the blonde beauty boasts just a little over 16,000 followers.

It seems the two are “happy,” as Jodi shared a photo of the two with the caption, “Happy is an understatement ♥︎”

Chase Chrisley is fighting for his parents alongside Savannah Chrisley

Chase Chrisley has been working alongside his sister, Savannah Chrisley, to get the word out about how their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are being treated in prison.

He visits one parent while Savannah visits the other so that Todd and Julie have visitors and no one misses out.

Savannah revealed that they received good news regarding her parents’ case. They were granted oral arguments for March 2024, a step in the right direction to bring her parents home.

The Chrisley siblings have been raising their brother, Grayson, and sister, Chloe, with Savannah having guardianship over them. Chase has shown up to help and participate in Chloe’s first day of school and other important events.

Sticking together is important for the Chrisley crew. With Savannah and Chase seeing people, things could get more serious as time passes. For now, though, things seem new for both couples.