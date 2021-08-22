Charlie and Alana reveal if they are dating after Love Island USA

Charlie and Alana on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Out of the Love Island USA finalists, Charlie Lynch and Alana Paolucci came in fourth place, the first couple eliminated.

The reason fans didn’t want to vote for Charlie and Alana was that most fans still hated Charlie for how he got to the finals.

Charlie coupled with Cashay Proudfoot at Casa Amor and made it back to the villa, the only guy who got a chance to make it to the next stage of the show.

However, once there, Cash couldn’t stop talking about Cinco Holland and even when Cinco was gone, Charlie didn’t feel his relationship with Cash would work because of Holland.

Charlie dumped Cash and chose Alana to head into the finals.

He had no chance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, he is proving some of those fans right.

Charlie and Alana having problems at Love Island USA

Charlie and Alana did an interview together shortly following their departure from the villa and Charlie didn’t make Alana very happy in that interview.

Charlie made it clear that he still wondered what would have happened if he chose Cash over Alana, which made her realize that she might not be his first choice anymore.

“I felt like, in the show, I had to kind of hold it together and, although everything I said and everything I did, it was a hundred percent true,” Charlie said. “But, part of me does think about the decision that I made and just how different things would have been.”

Alana wasn’t happy about this and said she was processing her emotions but the truth came out.

Now, she is making her feelings clearer.

Alana reveals her relationship with Charlie

Alana said that she and Charlie are not a couple right now.

“We’re not in a relationship, no,” Alana said. “We still have a lot to work on as far as communication’s concerned. That is our biggest struggle. But you know, we’ll play it by ear, I guess, and see if we can make it work.”

The talk about communication is important because of what Charlie said about Cash.

Charlie said that “dates are definitely in the cards” and “my mind hasn’t changed.”

The two were both at the Love Island USA reunion in New York City, but their dates have not materialized.

A fan asked Alana about the date and she asked Charlie on social media how that was looking before he responded, “It’s looking like if you woulda answered when I called earlier today it would’ve been booked.”

She then said they had been talking, but it sounds like they are not going to work out like the other couples from this season of Love Island USA.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Re-live the third season on Paramount+, streaming right now.