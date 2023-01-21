Charlene defends ‘cringy’ MILF Manor but wouldn’t let her daughter do a similar show

TLC’s wild new reality show MILF Manor has certainly got people talking.

The series follows eight single moms between the ages of 40 and 60 as they seek love connections with men half their age while living in a luxurious Mexican villa.

And there’s another awkward twist. The MILFs’ collective dating pool is made up of their own adult sons.

Reviewers have dubbed the series “queasy” (The Guardian), “cringe TV at its worst” (Decider), and even “incest porn” (Rolling Stone).

But the weirdness of the show isn’t lost on its titular MILFs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This week, in an interview with the Domenick Nati Show, star Charlene DeCicco said she understood the backlash, even admitting that she would not want her young daughter to go on a similar show.

But Charlene also defended the controversial series, urging viewers to reserve their judgment until they had watched all the drama unfold.

The interview comes after viewers took to social media to denounce MILF Manor as creepy and gross.

Pic credit: @BeLikeMike_06/Twitter/@neosunit127/Twitter

Charlene defends MILF Manor against ‘cringe’ backlash

While speaking with Domenick, Charlene was asked about the Rolling Stone comment. She insisted that “incest” was the wrong word because, as she put it, “we’re not dating our sons.”

But Charlene also admitted that she understood the criticisms, even acknowledging the “cringy” vibe of the show.

“When you talk about things like cringy, or taboo, or weird, or strange, or odd, or even maybe a little ‘ew,'” Charlene said, “Okay, maybe.”

“Maybe that’s your initial take on it,” she added, “but remember: we lived it.”

The audience should hold back on judging MILF Manor until the whole season unfolds, according to Charlene.

MILF Manor’s Charlene wouldn’t want her daughter on a similar show

However, when asked if she would let her ex-husband and her 24-year-old daughter compete on a similar show, Charlene struck a different note, describing the concept as “kind of gross.”

If it was “someone else’s daughter,” Charlene stated, she “wouldn’t be shocked” by such a large age gap in a romantic relationship. But “with my daughter,” Charlene went on, “it would be wrong because that’s my daughter, you know?”

A native of New Jersey, Charlene, 46, recently relocated to Southern California in search of a fresh start. She hosts a talk show called Addiction Recovery Television and also dabbles in stand-up comedy.

According to The Cinemaholic, her favorite activity is traveling.

Charlene has four children: Ashly, Nicholas, Dara, and Harrison.

MILF Manor airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.