Cher opens up about 40-year age gap with new boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Cher pictured at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Cher, 76, opens up about the 40-year age gap between her and her new boyfriend, Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards, 36.

The pair made headlines when they were photographed together in matching black outfits for a date night in Los Angeles last month.

After the pictures surfaced, Cher confirmed the relationship on Twitter and hit back at fans who questioned his intentions.

The legendary singer appeared on the December 2 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and was asked about her budding relationship with Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend.

“Well, on paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous, and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve,” she said with a smile.

“He’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny so, and I think he’s quite handsome,” she continued.

Clarkson congratulated her on the relationship and asked her whether older men were intimidated by her, which Cher confirmed.

The singer said she had had back luck with older men citing her fun nature and strong personality.

Cher shares shirtless photo of Alexander Edwards: ‘We kiss like teenagers’

The I Found Someone singer can’t stop gushing about her new man and shared a shirtless photo of Edwards with her Twitter followers.

A fan asked what she likes about Edwards the most to which Cher revealed that they kiss like teenagers.

Pic credit: @cher/Twitter

The singing sensation was first romantically linked to Edwards earlier this month when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

Cher was previously married to late musicians Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman back in the 70s. She shares sons Chaz, 53, with Bono and Elijah, 46, with Allman.

She has had high-profile relationships with the likes of Warren Beatty, Gene Simmons, David Geffen, Val Kilmer, and Tom Cruise.

Who is Cher’s boyfriend Alexander Edwards?

Edwards is a music executive at Universal Music Group and is close friends with the rapper Tyga. The 36-year-old shares a son Slash Electric born in October 2019, with his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.

The couple split in 2021 after Rose publicly accused him of cheating with multiple women, which he later apologized for in an Instagram Story.

Edwards met Cher at Paris Fashion Week in September, where she was photographed with Tyga. His dating life prior to his relationship with Rose is a mystery.

Cher, on the other hand, has had relationships with younger men in the past, as she stated in her interview with Clarkson.