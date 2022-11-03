Cher sparks dating rumors With Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend Alexander Edwards

Singer Cher pictured at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Cher stuns fans as she steps out holding hands with Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

The 76-year-old singer and Alexander, who is 36, were pictured in matching black outfits and were spotted leaving the trendy celebrity spot Craig’s en route to Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Tyga also joined the pair for dinner, wearing a black jacket, grey T-shirt, denim pants, and black trainers while accessorizing with a black beanie and necklace.

Alexander, who is best friends with Tyga, reportedly recently visited the legendary singer at her Malibu mansion.

The Hookah rapper also appears to be friends with Cher, as they were spotted spending time together at Paris Fashion Week.

Rose dated Edwards for about three years, and the pair share a son named Slash Electric. They parted ways last year after the model made shocking cheating allegations.

Amber Rose claimed Alexander Edwards cheated on her with 12 women

In August last year, Amber Rose claimed Edwards cheated on her with at least 12 women, claiming to have seen text messages and DM’s.

He seemingly confessed by offering a public apology in an Instagram Story. “I want to sincerely apologize to my beautiful wife @amberrose you didn’t deserve what I did to you,” he wrote at the time.

He continued, “You’re an Amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys. I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash and my stepson Sebastian.”

He then pleaded for his family back and promised to make amends. The pair reportedly reunited briefly in December of that same year before calling it quits again.

Cher’s dating history explored

Cher is twice divorced and has been linked to several celebrities during her career. She has a son, Chaz Bono, with her late ex-husband and singing partner, Sonny Bono.

Sonny died in 1998 at age 62 from injuries sustained after hitting a tree at a ski resort in California.

She later married the late singer Gregg Allman who died at his home in 2017 at age 69 from complications from liver cancer. Cher and Gregg had a son Elijah Blue Allman during their marriage.

The Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves singer has been linked to Gene Simmons, Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, Josh Donen, and actor Robert Camilletti over the years.

In 2010, she dated Marvels comic writer Ron Zimmerman, who died this year at 64. The pop legend had not been linked to anyone in recent years before popping out with Alexander Edwards.