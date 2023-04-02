Chantel Everett shows off her axe-throwing skills during family night out

Pedro Jimeno better watch his back because his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, is sharpening her axe-throwing skills.

The Family Chantel star is quite the pro–ask her mom Karen and her bother River–who she beat out during the family activity.

Chantel’s dad Thomas and her sister Winter did not join the trio for the activity, but they had plenty of fun without them.

Chantel, Karen, and River had an exciting night out at Knox Axe House in Knoxville, Tennessee, as they practiced the art of axe throwing.

Chantel was a fast learner, as she scored higher than her brother during the friendly competition.

The moment was recorded for all to see, and the proud TLC personality proved that she had a hidden talent we had no idea about.

Chantel Everett is an axe-throwing pro

In a snap shared online, Chantel took her turn at axe-throwing, and she did a great job.

Clad in black leggings with a matching black top and white sneakers, the 32-year-old was well-dressed for the occasion while sporting extra-long tresses that hung down to her waist.

Chantel had serious concentration as she took the axe and aimed for her target, hitting very close to the bullseye and only missing by a few inches.

The reality TV personality proudly strutted her stuff after the throw, and River could be heard in the background cheering on his big sister before he took a turn to try and beat her.

Unfortunately for the budding rapper, his attempt proved unsuccessful as his axe didn’t land as close to the target as Chantel’s.

River had a bunch of excuses as to why he couldn’t beat his sister’s score, as he could be heard in the video saying, “It’s because I’m taller, it’s because of my height.”

However, Chantel wasn’t buying that, telling him, “no excuses.”

Meanwhile, Chantel must’ve gotten her talents from her mom because she also did quite well when it was her turn to hit the target.

Mama Karen’s photo showed that her axe was just as close to the bullseye as Chantel’s– as they both almost hit the red dot inside the center circle.

However, it was all for fun, as the trio snapped a group photo and posed with the axes after they were done.

Chantel Everett and her family in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett is ready for work

Chantel has been spending a lot of time with her family, and a few days ago, they spent time together at the One Love One Mic Concert Series held in Atlanta.

That time the entire Everett family came out to support River, who performed on the show. Chantel and Winter shared videos from the night out, including snaps of River on stage performing his songs and of the family in the crowd cheering him on.

Chantel– who had a few days off from work– also attended a wedding, which kicked off with some pre-wedding activities. However, after getting bougie and ratchet at the reception, the busy RN admitted that she was ready to return to work.

We do not know how many days Chantel has left before she heads back to the hospital, but it’s great to see her looking happy and carefree and spending time with friends and family.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.