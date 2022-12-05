Chantel Everett shares early morning no makeup selfie

Barefaced Chantel Everett was coming or going from work as a nurse. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel viewers have gotten used to seeing franchise alum Chantel Everett glammed up on the show and during her interviews, but she doesn’t always present herself completely polished.

Chantel, who is a hospital nurse, does like to show her true and authentic self when she is coming or going from work, and she recently shared a no-makeup, early-morning selfie with fans.

In her selfie taken in a car, Chantel appeared barefaced without her signature-defined eyebrows, eyelashes, and well-done face makeup.

She had her dark hair pulled back with a gray headband that sat over her ears, and she was wearing a blue track jacket over her blue nursing scrubs.

Her “RN” credentials were hanging from her scrubs in the Instagram Story she tagged as being at “6:24 am.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chantel had a slight smile in the lightly-filtered photo she shared with her 998k followers.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is going through a divorce from Pedro Jimeno

The Family Chantel viewers watched the total collapse of Chantel and her now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno’s marriage on Season 4.

While their marriage broke down on the screen, news of their real-time divorce came to be known as the season was airing. Pedro filed for divorce, and the pair were granted mutual restraining orders on May 27, 2022.

The Family Chantel audience heard from both sides on why their marriage was crumbling.

Chantel felt like Pedro stopped putting in effort after he launched his career in real estate and started taking out his frustrations on her. Furthermore, Chantel felt that Pedro was misplacing his anger over his family drama on her and checked out of any attempts to resolve their issues.

For Pedro, he thought that Chantel was selfish and unsupportive of his career in real estate. He called her out as being lazy, unproductive, and only caring about vacations.

Chantel has been leaning on her family

During this difficult time for Chantel, she has been leaning on her family, who The Family Chantel viewers know she is really close to.

Whether it be working out or doing TikTok dances with her younger sister Winter Everett, or resharing her little brother River Everett’s cryptic diss posts, Chantel has shown that she feels supported by them.

After news of Pedro and Chantel’s divorce was made public, Chantel’s mom Karen quickly stepped up and condemned anyone who hurts her children.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.