Chantel Everett looks so young in high school throwback photo

Chantel Everett treated her 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel fans to a throwback picture from high school where she looked really young.

The now-31-year-old reality star shared the photo with her 999k followers through her Instagram Stories.

In the image, Chantel wore a prom or school dance-like dress. The sequined and shiny bright blue dress had a V-neck, was formfitting, and had two thin straps that held it up. The dress was visible from the waist up.

Chantel posed with her arms down by her sides next to a friend wearing a crown and sash. Chantel accessorized the look with dangly silver earrings.

These days, Chantel often wears heavy and very pronounced makeup; however, that wasn’t the case with her throwback. The TLC personality’s eyebrows were very thin and light, and she had very minimal eye makeup.

For her hair, Chantel had it down and styled in big barrel curls with one swooping bang on one side of her face.

For the caption, Chantel tagged @simplyruth_, who could be the other girl in the photo.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett has a very close family

90 Day Fiance fans have been watching Chantel since she was on Season 5 of the flagship show alongside her now ex-husband Pedro Jimeno.

Chantel and Pedro continued their love story on several seasons of Happily Ever After? before landing their own spinoff with The Family Chantel.

Through their time within the network, viewers have come to know Chantel’s family very well, with all of them even getting their own storylines on The Family Chantel.

With that said, viewers know that the Everett family is very close and strive to have each other’s backs.

However, there was a rift in the family during and after Season 2 of The Family Chantel when the eldest brother Royal Everett married his Filipina wife, Angenette.

Chantel and Pedro had an ugly breakup

Any notion that Chantel and Pedro had a happy marriage was dashed during Season 4 of The Family Chantel when the demise of their marriage played out epically.

As the on-air drama was happening, news broke that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel and that they had mutual restraining orders against each other.

Pedro voiced on the show that he thought Chantel was unsupportive, lazy, and selfish, while Chantel thought Pedro was blaming his unresolved family issues on her and wasn’t trying to fix their marriage.

Although their divorce does not seem to be final yet, they seem to be living separate lives.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.