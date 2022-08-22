Pedro Jimeno shares picture with new woman

Has 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno moved on from Chantel Everett already?
A recent picture he posted, which is no longer available, on his professional real estate Instagram might suggest that he has a new woman in his life.
In late May, Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel, his wife of almost six years. In the news that broke, it was also revealed that they had mutual restraining orders against each other. Furthermore, Chantel claimed that there was domestic violence and adultery.
The Family Chantel viewers have also been watching the demise of Pedro and Chantel’s marriage on Season 4 of the hit 90 Day spinoff.
Since the divorce became public, Pedro has shared an unbothered and smiling selfie on his personal Instagram and has been active on his real estate Instagram as well.
However, the picture he shared with the mystery woman was the first that caused speculation as to what’s going on with him and his love life now.
Pedro and Chantel were on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance followed a seasons-long run on Happily Ever After? before them and their families got their own spinoff.
Pedro Jimeno shared a picture with a mystery woman amid divorce from Chantel Everett
A 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram captured an Instagram Story that Pedro reshared from a mystery woman whose handle is @basf.baby.
In the photo, Pedro was smiling with his arm around the woman who was wearing an orange crop top and shorts. Both had no shoes on.
Pedro shared the Instagram Story on his professional real estate page, but he did not give any context to it.
In the photo, the woman’s face was blurred out, and there was no other hint that their time together had anything to do with real estate other than the page that he posted it on.
The fan account that shared the post also included a photo of the woman from her public Instagram where her bio reads where people can find her on TikTok and Snapchat.
What does Pedro Jimeno’s mystery woman photo mean?
Pedro’s intentions in sharing the photo of the mystery woman remain unclear because there was nothing in the photo to explicitly depict his motivation.
Based on the pose and circumstances, it is possible that Pedro has moved on from Chantel and is showing off the new person in his life.
The fact that he posted the picture on his professional Instagram could also indicate that the hang-out was a business interaction of some kind.
In any case, Pedro is under a microscope right now as The Family Chantel fans have had to watch his and Chantel’s beloved relationship crumble on the show and in real-time.
The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.
I hate pedro. He is a scum. I hope karma comes back with a vengeance
Pedro is a textbook narcissist in every sense of the word.
If pedro wants to see his father; he should look in the mirror.
Shame he is so grossly immature that he didn’t know what he had and won’t until she’s gone forever.
she looks like the tr**h he is. karma is a b*tch. u and yr cr*zy family are the worst
Pedro is only displaying the disgusting behavior he was taught from his mom. Lydia is always calling someone trash, she is just projecting herself onto others.They were looking for someone ,so he could get his green card, Chantel fit the part. If only she had listened to her family.
Pedro is a piece of Sh*t!! He is not attractive at all and he was very lucky to have Chantel. He says he was very supportive of her dreams. The dude did nothing but play video games!!! I hope she takes him to the cleaners and he goes back to the DR with his scumbag family!! He doesn’t belong here!! puro interes!!! Perro!
Shantel seems like a great woman. I think he used her. He says he wants to build together. I think they did….They have a nice house, new cars and $265K in the bank.
ALL HE WANTED WAS GREEN ÇARD HATE HIM AND HIS FAMILY
He got what he wanted from her which was that green card everybody knew it from the beginning I just hope she protects herself I know it said somewhere that she is responsible for him for 10 years that’s b******* hope he gets what’s coming to him karma is a b****
seems they both had an interest and attention. There sitcom is lame anyway