Chantel and Winter Everett bond over pasta in adorable sister snap

Chantel and her sister Winter Everett had a sweet bonding moment over a plate of pasta.

The siblings, including their brother River, have been spending a lot of time together over the past few days and have been sharing all the fun moments on social media.

The Family Chantel stars kicked off their weekend with a drive to Orlando to participate in a charity event, where they rappeled down the 32-story Hyatt Regency hotel to raise funds for Give Kids The World Village.

After, the trio conquered their fears they let off some steam at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.

The siblings basked in the magic at the theme park by enjoying scrumptious treats, rides, and other adventures during the fun day out.

However, Chantel, Winter, and River had a lot more bonding to do, and they did that over some yummy Italian food.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett tours Italian restaurant Buca Di Beppo

Chantel Everett and her younger siblings paid a visit to the Italian restaurant Buca Di Beppo, where they got quite the treat.

Chantel posted a video as they toured the restaurant, and the staff even set up a table for the TLC stars inside the kitchen so they could watch their food being prepared.

The snap showed Chantel, River, and Winter as they got ready to enter the restaurant.

“We’re at Buca Di Beppo, it’s [an] Italian restaurant and they’re gonna give us a tour of through the kitchen and all around the restaurant,” said a giggling Chantel in the clip.

The video also showed the large kitchen and the corner table set up for the siblings to enjoy their meal.

“I can’t believe we actually have a table in the kitchen and we’re gonna see everything being made and sit in the kitchen,” she added.

In another snippet, Chantel and Winter fed each other as they took their first taste of the food.

“So good,” Chantel exclaimed.

Chantel and Winter Everett bond over pasta

Chantel and Winter enjoyed several tasty dishes from the Italian restaurant and had a cute moment while chowing down on a plate of pasta.

Winter posted a photo on Instagram that showed her sharing a strand of Tagliatelle pasta with Chantel — like a scene out of Lady and the Tramp. Winter had one end of the pasta in her mouth and Chantel had the other as they both closed their eyes for the snap.

Winter Everett’s Instagram post with her sister. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter captioned the Instagram post, “Twirling our way through a delicious plate of pasta @bucadibeppo with my favorite dining partner, my sister! 💕🍝🇮🇹.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.