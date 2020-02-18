Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Chad Prewett hosted one of the hometown dates on last night’s episode of The Bachelor, as his daughter Madison brought home Peter Weber to the family home.

Madison had already told Peter that the family was into basketball and that her father worked as a coach at Auburn University in Alabama.

During the hometown date, the conversation was more about their romantic connection than about Chad’s professional work as a coach.

However, he has an impressive resume with Auburn University.

Chad Prewett has a strong love for basketball

On Auburn Tigers’ official website, Chad is listed as the Director of Operations. The biography reveals he’s been with the Tigers for six seasons under Bruce Pearl, who was also on The Bachelor last night.

Pearl told Madison and Peter that he hired Chad for his staff not just because of his skills, but also because of his role as a father and a family man.

Director of Operations isn’t his first title with the team. In fact, Chad has worked as a special assistant and interim assistant coach as well.

His work with the team has resulted in them getting to the final four during the 2018-19 season with a 30-10 record. The team became the only team to defeat Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina, which are the top three winning teams in the NCAA’s history.

Chad also works with the team’s budget and travel, including fundraisers and campaigns, to assist the basketball program and Coach Pearl throughout the season.

He has won the AISA All-Star Game Coach recognition five times throughout his career. He also has other notable recognitions, including winning the AISA Coach of the Year in 2009, and the OA News Coach of the Year four times in 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2012.

Chad has a Bachelor of Science degree from Troy State University. He graduated in 1994 with a focus on health, physical education and recreation. He also has a Master’s Degree in Foundations of Education from 2000.

Chad Prewett is a proud father

Last night, Chad wasn’t a basketball coach, but a father.

He’s married to his wife Tonya and the two have three children together. Other than Madison, who he told Peter was his first-born daughter, he’s also the father to Mallory and Mary Mykal.

On his Twitter account, he revealed he feels blessed to be a girl dad.

It just doesn’t get any better than this! So blessed to be a #girldad pic.twitter.com/gWbja4i26T — Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) January 31, 2020

And even though many people may take his role as a coach seriously, Chad didn’t mind using Twitter as a way to support his daughter on The Bachelor.

He replied to Mike Johnson, who called Madison’s mom Tonya a cutie and a saint.

Chad also gave a shout-out to his daughter Mary, who is currently playing basketball as well, singing her praises over the weekend as she was playing for the state championship on Saturday.

S/O to my girl @mary_prewett who is playing for the state championship today. You were made for this! Let’s get it. 115 #ChampionshipSaturday pic.twitter.com/AT4hSKkyuZ — Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) February 15, 2020

If Peter chooses Madison, it’s clear he needs to brush up on basketball, including the accolades of Charles Barkley.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.