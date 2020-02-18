Who is Charles Barkley? Retired NBA star makes appearance on The Bachelor

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Tonight on The Bachelor, the women took Peter Weber home for the hometown dates.

Madison Prewett, who has a connection with basketball in Auburn, Alabama, wanted to impress Peter on her date.

She took him to the Auburn University arena, where there was a video message from Charles Barkley.

If Peter was a huge NBA fan, he would have been shocked and surprised.

But based on his reaction, it didn’t seem like he recognized Barkley.

Who is Charles Barkley?

Charles is in the NBA Hall of Fame because of his accomplishments in the NBA. He’s from Alabama, which explains why he was on Madison’s date in Auburn, Alabama.

He’s a member of Auburn University’s All-Century team and he was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. He also has his No. 34 jersey retired by the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

His biography on his website reveals that Nike launched its signature line of Charles Barkley sneakers, which was first made available during the 1993-1994 season.

Barkley also has two Sports Emmy Awards for his work on TNT’s Inside the NBA.

Throughout his NBA career, he played for Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Houston. He ended his 15-year long career in 2000.

Barkley’s net worth was reported to be $40 million last year.

Does Peter know who Charles Barkley is?

While Peter didn’t admit to Madison that he didn’t know who Barkley was during the hometown date, viewers quickly picked up on it.

And after watching Victoria’s hometown date with country singer Hunter Hayes, viewers were shocked.

How could he know who Hunter Hayes is but not Barkley?

Do we think Peter even knows who Charles Barkley is? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/UHL0t91nTe — Arin (@arin_sz) February 18, 2020

The fact that he recognized Hayes had one person admitting that Peter is indeed the worst Bachelor in the world.

Peter may not admit that he didn’t know Barkley, unless he’s put in the hot seat during the Women Tell All special or on After The Final Rose.

As Monsters & Critics has previously reported, Madison has a huge passion for basketball. Her father is a coach at Auburn University and she plays the game herself.

While she wanted to tell Peter that she’s saving herself for marriage, it appears that Peter’s lack of knowledge about Charles Barkley was the thing that stole the attention of viewers.

Barkley may not have anything to do with the final episode of The Bachelor, but Madison may. She was spotted filming with a production crew a few days ago.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.