Catherine Giudici opens up about why so many Bachelor couples break up

The Bachelor star Catherine Giudici opened up about why so many couples from Bachelor Nation break up and her reasoning is quite surprising.

She and her husband Sean Lowe, are one of the few success stories from the franchise, where singles meet, date, and hopefully find their forever love in about two months.

Catherine and Sean met in 2013 during Season 17 of the series. The Texas native ultimately proposed to Catherine during the finale, but not before he had to send runner-up Lindsay Yenter packing.

They tied the knot one year later in a gorgeous televised wedding ceremony attended by a host of Bachelor Nation alums including Ashley Hebert, Jason and Molly Mesnick, and Trista and Ryan Sutter.

They sealed their love for one another on January 26, 2014, at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple would go on to welcome three children to their family. Sons Samuel, Isaiah, and daughter Mia.

So why does Catherine believe so many Bachelor couples break up?

Catherine Guidici believes ‘many factors’ play a role in a couple’s success

Catherine believes that while love shared between a couple is beautiful, it is not always sustainable in the long haul when real-life replaces the Bachelor cameras.

“I think genuinely people really want to find love but there are so many factors involved,” Catherine said to E! News Daily Pop.

“There are so many things against you after you leave the show…I’m really grateful and blessed that Sean and I saw this wonderful life after but I can say that it is really hard to get there,” she admitted.

Don’t count out the First Impression Rose

Catherine was asked about Katie Thurston’s current season and her take on which men she believes will make it to the finale.

“I think actually the rate for the guys that receive the first impression rose from the Bachelorettes are usually the last ones standing,” Catherine hinted. “But here’s to seeing.”

Greg Grippo won the first impression rose from Katie Thurston. Catherine Giudici (not pictured) said those contestants have a good shot at making it to the finale. Pic credit: ABC

Katie awarded her first impression rose to Greg Grippo.

The brunette beauty also weighed in on how the show has handled race relations since the Season 25 Bachelor blowup between Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, his frontrunner whom he later learned participated in racist imagery years before her appearance on the series.

“I always say that the leads have to be genuinely attractive to other races so the guys, or the girls, that are there that are diverse in race will stay longer so that we see more of them,” Catherine explained.

She believes Katie is doing a great job handling her season.

“I think right now Katie is showing that she is attracted to, and wants to, potentially be with someone who is a different race than her, long-term. I think the franchise is doing a better job and we’ll see, but I think they’re being more intentional about representing different types of people,” Catherine concluded.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7 on ABC.