Catelynn Baltierra is turning 29 and in her second trimester, see the Teen Mom OG star’s pics

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom is celebrating her 29th birthday today, and she took to Instagram to share some trips down memory lane.

The first two pics in the series showed an adorable Catelynn as a toddler sitting in a high chair. Then viewers see her in the back seat of a car with her dad in the front.

And finally, she shared another cute pic of herself as a toddler with her dad.

Catelynn also entered her second trimester this week

Catelynn also happened to enter her second trimester yesterday and is officially 15 weeks along in her pregnancy. She is in the last year of her twenties and pregnant, and that is exactly how and her husband Tyler planned it.

The couple discussed having another baby before turning 30 on an episode of Teen Mom. Tyler and Catelynn seemed concerned that being pregnant after 30 would not be something they wanted.

They’ve been trying for another baby since Catelynn miscarried her prior pregnancy in December of last year.

MTV cameras filmed Catelynn taking several pregnancy tests, both in a public bathroom with one of the show’s producers and then again at home on the couple’s kitchen counter.

Fans were not all pleased about Cate and Ty’s choice to broadcast her urine samples in the kitchen on national TV. But Tyler insisted that it was MTV’s idea.

The couple has also discussed their desire for a son, especially Tyler, and even discussed gender selection.

In fact, fans were concerned about what his reaction might be to hear he’d fathered yet another daughter. Cate and Ty announced this latest pregnancy last month.

Catelynn and Tyler have overcome a lot in their time together

Catelynn and Tyler have been together for 15 years and are the only Teen Mom couple to have lasted, despite their struggles. Both of the reality stars grew up in broken homes and had traumatic childhood experiences.

At the age of 16, Catelynn placed her first daughter, Carly, up for adoption, but the couple remained strong together. They’ve since married, welcomed two more daughters, and tried their hands at several business ventures.

Catelynn’s latest career path choice is eyebrow microblading, featured on a recent episode of Teen Mom. The couple has also authored a book together and co-own Tierra Reign, a children’s clothing company.

Fans of the show are looking forward to their new daughter’s arrival later this year, which will surely be televised for Teen Mom.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.