Casting has officially begun for the upcoming season of The Bachelor

Current Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, used her platform to let Bachelor Nation know that ABC is now casting women to compete for the next Bachelor.

Who the next Bachelor will be is still an enticing mystery, but fans have been quite outspoken about who they think should be frontrunners for the coveted leading role.

With Andrew S. just recently being sent home in an emotional and dramatic fashion, he now appears to be on top of fans’ list as the best option for the next Bachelor.

What does it take to be on The Bachelor?

Women interested in competing for the next Bachelor need to have more eligibility requirements than just being ready for love. In order to be cast or nominated, women must be older than 21 and reside in the US or Canada.

Potential candidates must also be single, which should be obvious, and yet there have been plenty of contestants who were still tied to outside relationships in the series’ past. For the show, being “single” means not being in a committed intimate relationship whatsoever.

Being apart of The Bachelor franchise has now become a lucrative experience for those who join the cast which makes it harder and harder to discern who is “here for the right reasons” and who is only signing up for the show in order to gain clout and influencer status.

On Katie Thurston’s season, Thomas Jacobs came under fire for admitting that he joined the show with an underlying hope to be The Bachelor, something that Nick Viall claims every castmate thinks about.

Casting is also open for Michelle Young’s season

Interestingly, casting for both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are taking place at the same time. While we don’t yet know who will be named the next Bachelor, fans can expect to see Michelle Young return to the franchise this fall as the third Black Bachelorette in the series’ long history.

Michelle made it to the top two on Matt James’s season and the charming school teacher won over fans who were elated to learn that she’d be starring as the leading lady on The Bachelorette.

With casting beginning this early for The Bachelor, it’s likely we’ll be learning who the next Bachelor is fairly soon, especially as Katie Thurston’s season comes to a close.

It’s fitting that Katie would spread the news about The Bachelor casting right after Andrew S went home, considering plenty of women would love to be with Andrew, especially now that fans know that he’s single and a potential option for The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.