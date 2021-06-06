Cassie Randolph opens up about the ‘aftermath’ of going on The Bachelor

Cassie Randolph opens up about how The Bachelor changed her life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Former Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph opened up about her days on the show and she did not hold back.

Cassie took to her popular YouTube channel to discuss the hardships she faced on the show and how it affected her life after the fact.

Cassie said she had wished she knew ahead of time how much her life would change.

“I was also young and down for the adventure and the experience, and I didn’t really know what would come of it,” she said. “I just wanted to have fun with it. And I think looking back, I was a little bit naive because I had no idea what it would bring.”

She also discussed her decision to leave the show after making it to the final three.

“When I tell you I had no idea what would come of it, I really mean I had no idea what would come of it,” Randolph continued. “There was a point at the end of it where a ton of people and people online and just like trolls were assuming why I was there and questioning me and my character and my motives.”

Why Cassie became a target for Bachelor fans

The drama started when she and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were accused of being there for the wrong reasons.

Another contestant claimed she overheard them saying they were in it for the fame which caused them to receive backlash from fans. The backlash was so bad that producers reportedly told her to deactivate her Instagram while the show was airing.

Her decision to leave the show only fueled these rumors.

Despite her decision to leave the show, she ended up winning. Colton infamously jumped a fence after he found out she had left and admitted she was the one he had the strongest feelings for.

After visiting Cassie at home and confessing his feelings, Cassie agreed to return and Colton gave her his final rose.

Cassie almost wasn’t on The Bachelor

Cassie also revealed why she applied for The Bachelor and how many attempts it took to get on the show.

She shared that she had been looking for another opportunity to be on TV after filming a documentary with her college and when she had a dream she was on The Bachelor, she knew that was the show she had to apply for.

She initially applied for Nick Viall’s season but she was rejected because she was deemed too young at the time.

She was then asked back for Arie Luyendyk Jr’s season of The Bachelor but she turned down the offer because she felt she was too young for him.

She was then asked to be on Colton Underwood’s season, and the third time ended up being the charm for Cassie.

Even though she and Colton didn’t stay together, Cassie is now happily dating Brighton Reinhart and recently achieved her master’s degree in her dream field, speech pathology.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.