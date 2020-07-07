Cassie Randolph not happy about her Bachelor interview, says she’s annoyed with ABC editing

The Bachelor star Cassie Randolph is breaking her silence after she appeared on last night’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Throughout the episode, Chris Harrison kept teasing about what led to their split but Cassie held back information.

He continuously asked her about their split and even guessed that perhaps quarantine and Colton’s positive COVID-19 experience had something to do with it.

Cassie continued to deny that any of those things played a role in her split.

Now, she’s going on Instagram and she’s letting her feelings be known – she’s not happy.

Cassie Randolph is not happy with her Bachelor interview

After the episode aired on the East Coast, Cassie went on social media and lashed out at ABC. She revealed that she talked about so much more than just her breakup, including her school and her new tattoo.

She is angry that producers chose to focus on her split from Colton and how she’s much more than her previous relationship.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCWOVNnjUDA/

She also points out that she clearly said that she didn’t want to talk about the breakup as it had been painful. But Harrison kept pushing and the interview seemed awkward. Harrison even made the assumption that quarantine and COVID-19 had played a role in the split, something she clearly denied.

During the interview, Cassie alluded to the fact that there was more to the split than them just growing apart. But she never clarified what she was referring to.

Cassie Randolph has been open about her painful breakup

In a recent Instagram post, Cassie revealed that she had gone through a hard time. She lashed out at people following her and judging her for speaking out about her split.

She has previously opened up about her awful time after her breakup with Colton, saying that it hadn’t been easy. She wrote that she had struggled with their split as if she didn’t see it coming.

Even in her post from last night, she makes reference to people who judge her for speaking out about the split and putting Colton’s personal issues out in the open. However, she spoke carefully last night, making sure not to call out Colton or reveal what had caused their breakup.

As for Colton, he hasn’t made a comment about the interview on his Instagram. Instead, he spent the time promoting his show, Coffee With Colton.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.